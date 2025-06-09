Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: April Groover

Courtesy Photo | April Groover, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch forestry technician, poses for a photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | April Groover, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch forestry technician, poses for a photo during a prescribed burn at Fort Stewart. (Courtesy Photo U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

The Fort Stewart’s award-winning Forestry Branch performs prescribed burn season every year from December 1 through June 30 and aims to burn 115,000 acres a year.



April Groover, forestry technician, has been helping make these controlled burns a success since March 2022, when she joined the team. One of her biggest achievements is being trusted by her leadership in key operational roles.



“I have spent a significant amount of time in a helicopter operating the aerial ignition machine, which requires a high level of coordination, situational awareness, trust from my team, and the ability to adapt to different parameters that may come up,” Groover said. “Helping execute safe, effective burn operations through complex landscapes is extremely rewarding, both professionally and personally.”



Her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, Groover was nominated as a Faces of Garrison by Nick Seanor, Forestry Branch fire management supervisor.



“April has been involved in the aviation aspect of our prescribed burn program for several years, but she took on more responsibility this season,” Seanor said. “Flying in the front seat of the helicopter and directing ignition operations is a role that requires quick thinking and decisive leadership, and she has taken on that task remarkably well.”



She earned her Bachelor of Science in forest resources in wildlife sciences through the University of Georgia and recently graduated from Auburn University with a master’s in natural resources. She said this background has given her a solid foundation for her role today.



“The most fulfilling part of my job is knowing that the work we do directly protects the land, supports the Army’s mission, and maintains healthy ecosystems for the future,” Groover said. “From planning to execution, the result of a successful burn is something powerful to be a part of.”



She attributes her success to her mentors and teammates along with the professors she’s had throughout the years.



“I have learned so much by working alongside my coworkers and being in a learning environment that allows me to be the best version of myself,” she said.



Groover looks forward to taking on a leadership role in the future and helping train the next generation.



Outside of work, Groover enjoys going to the beach, listening to live music and gardening. She also loves to travel and is always planning her next adventure. She supports the mentality of finding what you enjoy and being great at it.



“My advice for people starting a career with the U.S. Army is to always be open to learning,” she said. “I think you can learn from anyone, so never be afraid to ask questions when they arise. Showing up with the mentality of giving your best every day will keep you from being complacent, allow you to grow, and give you adaptability when things inevitably change.”



Seanor added this remark, “Her ability to absorb experience and learn from it continues to make her one of the many outstanding members of Fort Stewart Forestry’s prescribed burn team.”