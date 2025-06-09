Going to Mountainfest? Here’s what to know before heading to Fort Drum’s “party on the hill”

Photo By Michael Strasser | Another fun-filled Mountainfest is approaching, as thousands will make their way to...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Another fun-filled Mountainfest is approaching, as thousands will make their way to Division Hill on June 26. Community members should be aware of gate access, parking, and items they can bring before attending this year’s party on the hill. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 17, 2025) -- This year’s Mountainfest will have all the attractions that people have come to expect from Fort Drum’s “party on the hill” – games, food, music, military demonstration and displays.



If your destination is Division Hill on June 26, or you’re simply getting through another workday at Fort Drum, there is sure to be a lot of afternoon traffic in that part of the cantonment. Here are a few things to be aware of:



Gate openings and closures:



The Oswego Avenue entrance (via N.Y. State Route 26) opens at noon for the public to attend Mountainfest. Motorists will not be asked for identification, but vehicles will be searched randomly before being directed to designated parking. Attendees are required to present identification at the security checkpoint before entering the Mountainfest area. Minors (10 years and younger) will be given an identification bracelet to wear.



If DoD ID cardholders enter through the Oswego Avenue entrance to attend Mountainfest, they must park in the general parking area and exit through Oswego Avenue regardless of cardholder status.



Soldiers, DoD civilians, and family members should be aware that Bomporto Bridge will close at 8 a.m. on June 26 and reopen at the conclusion of Mountainfest, after off-post traffic is cleared. Most of Nash Boulevard, from Tigris River Valley Road to Bomporto, will be inaccessible for normal traffic during Mountainfest.



The Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield access control point will open that day for airfield personnel only (REAL Identification requirements will be enforced), and close at 1 a.m. June 27.



Plummer Gate will be open from 4:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. June 26, and it will reopen at 4:30 a.m. on June 27.



Please be advised of what you can and cannot bring to Mountainfest, as attendees will be searched for prohibited items.



Things you can bring to Division Hill:

*Baby strollers and wagons

*Blankets

*Lawn chairs and wheelchairs

*Water bottle (not glass)



Things you should leave behind:

*Coolers (except for medical or maternity needs)

*Backpacks and bags (except for medical or maternity needs)

*Pets (other than service animals)

*Weapons of any kind

*Glass bottles

*Alcoholic beverages (purchased outside of Mountainfest)



Mountainfest opens at noon June 26, with FMWR midway activities, military displays, and the Fort Drum BOSS Car Show. The 10th Mountain Division Live demonstration is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by Salute to the Nation. The AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert begins at 7 p.m.



For more information about Mountainfest, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/mountainfest.