Harmonies of Alliance

SEOUL, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific teamed up to perform with the Republic of Korea Air Force Band during the annual Air Force Band Concert at the Korean Broadcasting System Hall in Seoul, Republic of Korea, June 12.

The evening combined modern and traditional music, showcasing shared values and cultural appreciation between the two nations. Performances included joint vocal duets, a traditional Korean fan dance and five-drum dance routine.

“Our mission in PACAF is to support a free and open Pacific, and we couldn’t do that without our partnerships like Korea,” said Senior Airman Jeff Sharoff, PACAF Band brass section of wind tech music director. “Concerts like this help us connect not just with fellow military members, but with the public. They show that we’re human, that we care deeply about our mission, and that we’re genuinely committed to making a better and secured place.”

The concert served as a reminder of the strong partnership between PACAF and ROKAF, both on stage and in service. As the bands performed, the audience was able to witness not only technical skill, but also the camaraderie and respect shared between the two forces.

“We get to perform all over the Pacific, but performing with the ROKAF Band is a special opportunity because you really get to see the pride and professionalism ROKAF has for their country,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colby Parker, PACAF Band tuba player. “It’s amazing to see a whole nation come together to support the U.S. and South Korea, it’s just an incredible thing. I hope everyone gets a chance to experience it.”

Events like this concert are one of many ways the U.S. and South Korea continue to strengthen their alliance. These collaborations demonstrate the united efforts that help maintain stability across the peninsula.

