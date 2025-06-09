446th CES tackles projects in Moron AB Spain

Photo By Capt. Daniel Phelps | Airmen from the 446th Civil Engineer Squadron work on a dark room at Moron Air Base,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Daniel Phelps | Airmen from the 446th Civil Engineer Squadron work on a dark room at Moron Air Base, Spain, on May 14, 2025. The dark room will serve as a training scenario enhancer for the Security Forces team at the installation. (U. S. Air Force photo by Capt. Daniel Phelps) see less | View Image Page

The 446th Civil Engineer Squadron recently completed Deployment for Training tour at Moron Air Base, Spain, leaving behind improved infrastructure and enhanced morale for the installation. From building a dark room for Security Forces to laying the groundwork for a much-desired dog park, the squadron's impact was significant.



The DFT program offers a vital opportunity for Guard and Reserve personnel to sharpen their skills through real-world projects while simultaneously providing valuable support to active-duty installations, said Capt. Khristopher Jarrett, 496th Civil Engineer Flight commander.

These two-week tours allow reservists to apply their expertise in a real-world setting, enhancing their readiness and contributing to the mission capabilities of the installation. The 446th CES's tour to Moron Air Base exemplified this mutually beneficial arrangement.



“The teams also help fill in gaps in manpower, and allows us to get projects completed faster,” Jarrett explained.



After arrival to Moron, the team received a brief on the various projects that the installation needed/hoped to be constructed by the rotation of DFT teams that would come in during the warm months of the year.



“We partnered with the local unit and the host nation to knock out some tasks that otherwise wouldn’t get accomplished,” said Lt. Col. Kyle Slick, 446th CES commander.



The 446th CES took on surveying a field for the future construction of a dog park, building a handicap ramp for the base pool, refurbishing a natural running track, building a dark room for the Security Forces training simulator, and building new fences for base residents.



The biggest project was probably our Security Forces dark room, Jarrett said. This dark room is set in the Security Forces training facility with five screens and needs to be calibrated within centimeters so they can simulate what it is like to confront a person with a weapon. Without a completely dark room, the program can’t be calibrated accurately.



The dark room will help our Security Forces team stay current on their requirements and will also provide beneficial training for our host nation partners as well, Jarrett continued. The team built the room from the ground up, building up the frames, walls, covering windows, and moving electrical wiring.



The 446th CES also brought a team of professional surveyors who were able to perform some crucial survey work, said Slick. Not only do they do survey work as their Reserve career, but it is also what they do in their civilian career as well.



According to Capt. Khristopher Jarrett, the 446th CES's survey work will set up future DFT teams for success, particularly regarding the planned dog park. The survey established ground leveling requirements, optimal utility placement for utilities like water pipes for fountains, and material needs, allowing subsequent teams to begin construction immediately.



“There are three benefits to us coming out here,” said Slick. “One, we are taking on projects that Moron doesn’t have the manpower to complete. They provide the resources; we provide the manpower. Two, we need training that allows us to do real-world work, that’s not just the hands-on work, but also the planning on the front and the back end that we wouldn’t get at home station. And third, this is just the most affordable way to do it. If we were doing training back at home; we’d probably just be building a wall to knock it back down again. Here, my team gets to do projects that provide real-world benefits to the base population.”



A substantial number of the CES members that came out for this project, also perform these same skills at higher caliber on the outside, said Slick. The 446th CES has professional project managers who can organize and plan out the work, and professional structural engineers who can provide high levels of specialized expertise to the various projects in a way one was not a dedicated professional couldn’t provide.



The 446th CES was the first rotation to Moron for this season for the Deployment for Training tours to the installation.



“As the first rotation, our team engaged in a lot of critical problem solving that will set the next rotations up for success,” said Slick. “They were able to identify what projects would work, what projects wouldn’t work and what the obstacles were. We are civil engineers; we get it done.”



“It has been fantastic partnering with the host nation here at Moron Air Base,” said Slick. “The CES flight has been incredible to work with, and it has been eye opening experience, and we are coming away with a better team because of this partnership.”



Jarrett praised the 446th CES team.



“Since arriving, the 446th has exemplified professionally and approached everything with a ‘can do, will do’ attitude and been extremely flexible with navigating various obstacles,” Jarrett said. “Many of the members worked late hours, working hard to do what they needed to do get the various projects completed.”