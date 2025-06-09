VCC keeps Airman secure, connected

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – For visitors without a military ID, the path onto Fairchild Air Force Base starts at the Visitor Control Center (VCC). Inside, 92nd Security Forces Squadron installation access controllers verify identities, run background checks and issue passes that allow contractors, families and community members on base.



As the gateway to Fairchild AFB, the VCC ensures base security by verifying access and processing visitors which safeguards the mission by protecting personnel, resources and operations.



Before passes are printed, installation access controllers verify identifications in accordance with federal standards. In addition, they capture photos and fingerprints for background checks to ensure only authorized individuals are granted access.



“Our mission is to ensure every guest is thoroughly vetted to maintain the highest security standards at the world’s largest refueling tanker wing,” said Senior Airman Katelyn Gibbs, 92nd SFS installation access controller. “We conduct comprehensive background checks via the National Crime Information Center, the national sex offender registry and the Defense Biometric Identification Systems, ensuring installation security.”



Fairchild also offers the Trusted Traveler Program, which allows Department of Defense ID cardholders to vouch for and escort civilians onto the installation without requiring a pass at the VCC, provided they always stay with their sponsor.



A sponsor can be an active-duty member, Guardsman, Reservist or retiree. The Trusted Traveler Program is only valid for short-term visits and does not authorize overnight stays. Guests planning to stay overnight must obtain a visitor’s pass through the VCC with their sponsor.



“Whether it’s issuing passes for installation access, answering questions about base events or providing contact information for specific offices, our commitment to offering friendly, timely, and professional service is unwavering,” said Gibbs. “Our efforts also extend to verifying businesses that provide essential services to our Airmen, such as food delivery, Amazon and now Uber.”



In addition to supporting the daily needs of Airmen, the center facilitates access for large-scale events such as base tours and airshows that attract high volumes of visitors. Staff work closely with public affairs and protocol to pre-authorize guest lists which helps to prevent gate traffic congestion.



VCC personnel also provide visitors with guidance on base entry procedures, required identification, prohibited items, pass expiration, directions to locations on base and how to coordinate future visits.



“It’s a privilege to interact with patrons as they enter the installation,” said Gibbs. “We are not only representing ourselves, but we are also representing the 92nd Air Refueling Wing as a whole.”



The center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours and during holidays, passes can be issued by front gate security personnel.



Whether issuing a one-day pass for a family member or vetting contractors supporting long-term operations, the VCC ensures only cleared, credentialed guests gain base access. Though conducted just steps away from the gate, this often-overlooked mission is essential to sustaining base operations.

