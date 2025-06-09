Fairchild AFB establishes framework for Global ASNT

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn | From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayden Walling and Staff Sgt. Joao...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn | From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brayden Walling and Staff Sgt. Joao Gabriel, 92nd Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician and radio frequency operations noncommissioned officer in charge, moves a portable Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 2, 2025. The global ASNT system uses extremely high frequency and advanced EHF waveforms to provide protected communication capabilities in operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force has initiated a major upgrade to its command-and-control terminals, a move that will significantly improve operational capabilities and transform aircrew alerting procedures. The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system enhances the Air Force's warfighting abilities by providing a more survivable and strategic communication network, which is crucial for maintaining command and control over nuclear forces, even in degraded or contested environments.



The system's design incorporates multiple redundant communication pathways, ensuring critical messages can still be transmitted even if primary channels are compromised. This is a key factor in improving the survivability of the nuclear command and control infrastructure.



“We have been the pilot unit since 2022 and typically, systems similar to Global ASNT have a long development process and an even longer process of getting the system working within the military,” said Staff Sgt. Joao Gabriel, 92nd Communications Squadron radio frequency operations noncommissioned officer in charge.



Team Fairchild is at the forefront of communications innovation, setting a new standard for rapid deployment and efficiency with a groundbreaking transportable system. The 92nd CS volunteered as the pilot unit for this system, paving the way for its broader adoption across the Air Force. As the pilot unit, Fairchild Air Force Base took the initiative to create new technical orders for the transportable unit, establishing a solid framework where none previously existed.



This has resulted in increased efficiency through drastically reduced setup times and a streamlined process. This initiative directly addressed the inefficiency of manufacturer-provided instructions, which claimed a two-hour setup time but resulted in actual setup times of six to eight hours. To overcome this, the radio shop redesigned the system within a transportable trailer, cutting the setup time down to approximately 45 minutes. This streamlined process, combined with enhanced portability, significantly improves usability and increases the system's appeal to other units.



Furthermore, the team reconfigured pallets to ensure the system's transportability, including adapting one to fit a KC-135 Stratotanker, making Fairchild one of the first units to successfully deploy this system, relocating it from Scott AFB.



“Our function as the pilot program is to create the methodology that other units will use to set up Global ASNT,” said Gabriel. “We have created a system that speeds up the deployment process of Global ASNT; it is a system that units worldwide are copying. That’s the unique aspect of it.”



A critical feature of the Global ASNT is its high-altitude electromagnetic pulse hardening. This protection ensures that the system can continue to operate effectively even in the event of aerial detonation, which can generate a powerful electromagnetic pulse capable of disabling or destroying unprotected electronic equipment. This high-altitude electromagnetic pulse hardening makes the Global ASNT survivable in the face of power failures and other disruptions, allowing it to maintain critical communication links, when other systems might fail.



Beyond survivability, the Global ASNT provides secure and reliable communication to Air Force wing command posts and nuclear task forces. This enables the rapid receipt and dissemination of emergency action messages to bomber, tanker and reconnaissance aircrews. By delivering timely and actionable information to key personnel, the system ensures strategic assets can be effectively deployed in response to evolving threats, bolstering the U.S. nuclear deterrent.



Emphasizing the dedication of his team, Gabriel stated, “the people that I work with are fantastic and are doing an excellent job of making sure that we are on top of everything, making sure that we aren’t falling in the red in terms of our objectives and maintenance and I have a lot of confidence in my Airmen.”