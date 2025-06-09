Starting Over; A Pathway to Success

Starting over doesn’t always indicate failure. Sometimes it’s the first step towards success. Born in Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, LT Yhonnier Betancourt’s journey has been anything but ordinary. For the first few years of his life, his immediate family lived in NY. At the age of six they all migrated to Colombia where they all remained until he returned to the U.S. alone at 16. Determined to make a life for himself, he juggled three jobs—working overnight in a factory, manning the grill at Wendy’s after school, and refereeing soccer games on weekends—all while attending high school in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Every dollar he earned helped cover his own rent.



“I’ve always been an independent person,” said Betancourt. “ I didn’t see paying my own bills at 16 as a big deal. It helped me develop a good work ethic.”



That strong work ethic led him to college, where he earned a soccer scholarship to Ramapo College. Unfortunately he lost the scholarship, but undaunted, he shifted his focus from sports to a new path forward.

Encouraged by his soccer coach whose daughter had recently joined, Betancourt enlisted into the Navy as a Yeoman Seaman Recruit in March 2005 under the National Call to Service program. His first assignment was aboard the USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44).



During his time aboard USS Gunston Hall, LT Betancourt traveled to Greece, Spain, and various regions in Africa. He served on the mess decks as a personal server to the commanding officer and later joined the engineering team to help clear and maintain the ship. By the age of 19, he had already seen the world and, as an E-2, earned a Navy Achievement Medal for his dedication and hard work.



When his service aboard Gunston Hall ended, Betancourt wanted to stay in uniform, but only the Master-at-Arms rate was available, pushing him into the Navy Reserve. From there, his journey accelerated.



Reflecting on his career transitions, Betancourt shared, “I was scared about leaving active duty. When you’re on active duty, you’re taken care of. There’s a comfort that comes with that level of security—it makes you feel like you’re always going to be okay.”



After receiving orders under Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Betancourt’s Navy path expanded rapidly—serving at EOD Operational Support Unit TEN, deploying to Dubai, training as a diver, and even becoming a New Jersey state trooper. In Sept. 2016 he advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer at Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Port Unit 102.



“Making Chief was phenomenal,” said Betancourt. “I became part of a brotherhood and sisterhood that transcended any other bond I’ve ever experienced. What I loved most about being a part of the Chief’s Mess is that one Chief may not know all the answers, but together, the Mess was a wealth of knowledge for me. It put me in a better position to help my junior Sailors.”



Despite such a momentous accomplishment, Betancourt shifted gears once again in 2017, mobilizing to Bahrain. A year later in October 2018, he submitted a package for the Admin Limited Duty Officer (LDO) program and became a commissioned officer.



In 2019, missing the Navy and his ability to mentor junior Sailors, Betancourt decided to return to active duty orders and took a chance on trying his hand at recruiting.



When interviewing for his first recruiting role, Betancourt was asked how his background as a diver, trooper, and underwater ordnance clearance expert—his response was as insightful as it was confident: “Everything in life relates to sales.” He explained that diving taught him precision and planning, law enforcement required building trust, and recruiting demands both: process, timing, and follow-through. Whether guiding someone through a criminal case or a career decision, he always approached all situations methodically and systematically.



That same mindset led to one of his most memorable successes. As a recruiter Betancourt encountered a young man living in a one-bedroom apartment with his mom and two brothers. After working with him, Betancourt helped him join the Navy as a nuclear engineering student. The Sailor eventually used his veteran’s assistance loan to buy a home for his family. “That’s when I saw the Navy truly change a life,” said Betancourt.



This transformation was a stark contrast to his law enforcement days. “That’s the best part of my job now,” said Betancourt. “”As a state trooper, I saw people at their worst, but in the Navy, I get to help them shine.”

Betancourt’s passion for meaningful impact is especially evident by his role supporting the recruitment of medical officers into the Navy reserves, while still contributing to the active duty to reserve component recruiting mission.



Betancourt explained that prior service members and applicants are a valuable asset because they arrive with experience, need less training, and are prepared to take on the demands of military service—helping maintain a ready and capable force.



As he helps others transition, Betancourt is clear: “I don’t tell Sailors to leave active duty. I explain the options, the benefits, and the difference between rates and responsibilities on the reserve side.”



For Sailors considering commissioning, his advice is straightforward: “Start acting like the officer you want to become. Sustained superior performance will always open doors.”



To those weighing reserve service, Betancourt calls it “the best-kept secret”—offering structure, camaraderie, benefits, and the ability to step in when needed, without sacrificing civilian goals.



As for what’s next, Betancourt envisions beginning law school part-time in two years. “The Navy has given me a life of new beginnings, each one right for its season,” he said. “I take joy in helping Sailors find their path, as well as navigating through a few of my own. I’m not done yet.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2025 Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:40 Story ID: 500747 Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starting Over; A Pathway to Success, by ENS Adelola Tinubu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.