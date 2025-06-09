Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years

    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service

    Photo By Airman Aidan Stein | From left, U.S Air Force Col. Chad D. Overton, 314th Operations Group commander,...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Story by Airman Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Chief Master Sgt. Jeramiah J. Yurick, 314th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, retired after more than 24 years of service during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 21, 2025.

    Since June 13, 2022, Yurick served as the senior enlisted leader for the 314th Operations Group, where he played a vital role in overseeing more than 700 personnel and training 3,100 students to become combat-ready aircrew. Under his leadership, the U.S. Department of Defense’s largest C-130 international training program flourished, graduating 373 students from 21 nations and strengthening global partnerships.

    Yurick’s forward-thinking leadership was instrumental in advancing a $2.3 billion transition strategy, enabling dual-variant, simultaneous C-130J training and paving the way for a full conversion to Block 8.1 training by 2027.

    Yurick worked alongside the chief enlisted aviation manager to consolidate seven career field-specific courses into a single, universal course, establishing a new standard for aviation training across the Air Force.

    During the ceremony, Yurick was presented with the Legion of Merit in recognition of his exceptional contributions and steadfast dedication. Following the presentation, the official retirement order was read, formally relieving him from active duty effective June 1, 2025.

    The ceremony concluded as the narrator bid farewell to Yurick, acknowledging his lasting contributions to the United States Air Force. His leadership and dedication paved the way for the future of the Air Force community, leaving a legacy of excellence and service.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:31
    Story ID: 500744
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years, by Amn Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service
    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service
    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service
    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service
    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service
    314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    314th Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download