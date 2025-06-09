314th OG SEL retires after more than 24 years

Photo By Airman Aidan Stein | From left, U.S Air Force Col. Chad D. Overton, 314th Operations Group commander,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Aidan Stein | From left, U.S Air Force Col. Chad D. Overton, 314th Operations Group commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Chief Master Sgt. Jeramiah Yurick, 314th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, during a retirement ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 21, 2025. Yurick’s visionary leadership propelled the largest C-130 international training program, graduating 373 students from 21 nations and fostering global partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Stein) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Chief Master Sgt. Jeramiah J. Yurick, 314th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, retired after more than 24 years of service during a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 21, 2025.



Since June 13, 2022, Yurick served as the senior enlisted leader for the 314th Operations Group, where he played a vital role in overseeing more than 700 personnel and training 3,100 students to become combat-ready aircrew. Under his leadership, the U.S. Department of Defense’s largest C-130 international training program flourished, graduating 373 students from 21 nations and strengthening global partnerships.



Yurick’s forward-thinking leadership was instrumental in advancing a $2.3 billion transition strategy, enabling dual-variant, simultaneous C-130J training and paving the way for a full conversion to Block 8.1 training by 2027.



Yurick worked alongside the chief enlisted aviation manager to consolidate seven career field-specific courses into a single, universal course, establishing a new standard for aviation training across the Air Force.



During the ceremony, Yurick was presented with the Legion of Merit in recognition of his exceptional contributions and steadfast dedication. Following the presentation, the official retirement order was read, formally relieving him from active duty effective June 1, 2025.



The ceremony concluded as the narrator bid farewell to Yurick, acknowledging his lasting contributions to the United States Air Force. His leadership and dedication paved the way for the future of the Air Force community, leaving a legacy of excellence and service.