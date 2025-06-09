A Quick Guide to Understanding Your TRICARE Dental Program Dental Explanation of Benefits

Courtesy Photo | Understanding your DEOB is important because it helps you track your coverage. This...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Understanding your DEOB is important because it helps you track your coverage. This allows you to avoid any unexpected costs. see less | View Image Page

Your dental explanation of benefits, also known as a DEOB, is an important document that summarizes your TRICARE Dental Program insurance claim. It isn’t a bill. It’s a detailed record of your dental visit. United Concordia, the TDP contractor, sends this to you after you've received dental care, as described in the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook.



Understanding your DEOB is important because it helps you track your coverage. This allows you to avoid any unexpected costs.



Why is your DEOB important?

“Not only is your DEOB a record of your dental care, but it also lists the costs or procedures done at your appointment,” said Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Branch of the TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Seeing the financial breakdown of the claim could also help you avoid any unexpected costs.”



A guide to understanding the DEOB’s first page:



1. Dental insurance carrier

2. Reminder to go paperless

3. Name of dentist providing services

4. Name of person whose name is on the dental insurance

5. Patient’s ID number

6. Date the DEOB was processed

7. Notice if dentist is in or out of network

8. Summary of costs, including what the patient may owe the dentist

9. Insurance program contact information



A guide to understanding the DEOB second’s page:



1. Dental insurance carrier

2. Name of patient receiving dental services

3. Patient ID number

4. Claim number associated with this DEOB

5. Dental service description, date of service, and procedure code

6. Amount dentist charged for the services

7. The amount United Concordia allows for the service.

Example: When a provider is in network, the rate that has been negotiated for the service

8. Amount of dentist charges that are over the allowed amount

9. Amount of bill that has been paid by another insurance carrier (if any)

10. The amount of the dental service that the patient is responsible for paying and must pay after the services have been provided

11. Amount of dental services not covered by insurance

12. Amount of dental services paid by insurance

13. Amount owed by the patient

14. Notes about dental services

A guide to understanding the DEOB’s third page:



1. Dental insurance carrier

2. Overview of plan features

3. Plan periods dates and group number

4. Appeals information



Where to access your DEOB online

Review your DEOB electronically on the TDP website by logging onto your My Account.