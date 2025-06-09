Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash

Photo By Savannah Baird | More than 300 individuals participate in the Army Birthday Bash 8K at Fort Knox,...... read more read more Photo By Savannah Baird | More than 300 individuals participate in the Army Birthday Bash 8K at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 14, 2025. Hosted by the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation as part of the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series, the run also served as an event that celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The June 14 Fort Knox Army Birthday Bash 8K sold out at 300 registered runners - but that didn’t stop others from participating in celebration of 250 years of Army history.

According to Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, about 40 additional running enthusiasts from the community were determined to take part in the event and joined the group at Brooks Parade Field.

Editor’s note: For more images from the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series so far, go to the official Fort Knox Flickr page.

Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.