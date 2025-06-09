Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash

    https://www.army.mil/article/286403/hundreds_continue_army_250th_birthday_celebration_june_14_with_8k_bash

    Photo By Savannah Baird | More than 300 individuals participate in the Army Birthday Bash 8K at Fort Knox,...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The June 14 Fort Knox Army Birthday Bash 8K sold out at 300 registered runners - but that didn’t stop others from participating in celebration of 250 years of Army history.
    According to Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, about 40 additional running enthusiasts from the community were determined to take part in the event and joined the group at Brooks Parade Field.
    Editor’s note: For more images from the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series so far, go to the official Fort Knox Flickr page.
    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:22
    Story ID: 500741
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash
    Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash
    https://www.army.mil/article/286403/hundreds_continue_army_250th_birthday_celebration_june_14_with_8k_bash
    Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash
    Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
    DFMWR
    Fort Knox Race Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download