FORT KNOX, Ky. — The June 14 Fort Knox Army Birthday Bash 8K sold out at 300 registered runners - but that didn’t stop others from participating in celebration of 250 years of Army history.
According to Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, about 40 additional running enthusiasts from the community were determined to take part in the event and joined the group at Brooks Parade Field.
Editor’s note: For more images from the 2025 Fort Knox Race Series so far, go to the official Fort Knox Flickr page.
Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 16:22
|Story ID:
|500741
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hundreds continue Army 250th Birthday celebration June 14 with 8K bash, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.