Army Recruiter’s Quick Action Saves Man in Medical Emergency

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — While returning to the Bethlehem Army Recruiting Station after a community engagement, Staff Sgt. Keyes and fellow recruiters encountered a man standing unsteadily in the walkway. Within moments, the man collapsed.



Thanks to his recent EMT certification, earned through the GI Bill, Staff Sgt. Keyes sprang into action. Drawing from his medical training and composure under pressure, he quickly assessed the man, noting a visibly broken nose from the fall and a rapid decline in condition.



After confirming the individual was not under the influence of any substances, Keyes learned the man was diabetic and had not eaten or consumed fluids that day. Recognizing the urgency, Keyes immediately called 911.



As the man attempted to regain his footing, Keyes calmly instructed him to remain lying down, continuing to monitor his vital signs. When the victim stopped breathing, Keyes swiftly directed another recruiter to retrieve his medical bag from his vehicle. He initiated life-saving measures and succeeded in stabilizing the man’s breathing.



With the ambulance delayed by more than 10 minutes, Keyes maintained a constant assessment of the man’s condition, checking blood pressure and pulse while holding his head steady to prevent further injury. Once able, he applied a cervical collar to immobilize the man's neck and spine, minimizing potential trauma from the fall.



Keyes, who volunteers as an EMT on weekends and holidays, describes what drives him: “I just love being able to give back, as an Army Recruiter and an EMT, helping people shows why our service matters, whether it's in the field or in the community. It’s about being ready when it counts”.



His decisive action and dedication exemplify the Army values of selfless service and duty both in and out of uniform.

