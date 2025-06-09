Fort Buchanan Celebrates 250th Army Birthday with Live TV Show Transmission from the Installation

Photo By David Hernandez | For the first time in its history, Fort Buchanan hosted a live morning news show, June...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | For the first time in its history, Fort Buchanan hosted a live morning news show, June 13, commemorating the Army’s 250th birthday. Monika Candelaria, a news anchor from WAPA TV Channel 4, along with talent Yizette Cifredo, interviewed various personnel from the installation to learn more about life at Fort Buchanan. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– For the first time in its history, Fort Buchanan hosted a live morning news show, June 13, commemorating the Army’s 250th birthday. Monika Candelaria, a news anchor from WAPA TV Channel 4, along with talent Yizette Cifredo, interviewed various personnel from the installation to learn more about life at Fort Buchanan.



“Today we witness the sunrise at Fort Buchanan as the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday. We are pleased to be here because of the installation's strategic significance; it not only provides training but also essential quality of life services to troops and their families,” said Candelaria during the show's introduction.



Berenisse Rodriguez, acting director of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, participated in the live broadcast.



“Fort Buchanan is the Army’s home in the Caribbean. We play a critical role in ensuring our warfighters are ready and able to deploy anywhere, anytime,” said Rodriguez, while emphasizing the importance of systems like the Enhancement Skills Trainer II and the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator, which enable soldiers’ marksmanship skills.



“I am honored to be part of the 250th Army birthday celebration, as we recognize the sacrifices, history, and achievements of our Army while honoring all soldiers who have served. My family has a strong legacy in the military—my father, husband, sister, and son continue to serve. The Army is about protecting our way of life,” shared Rodriguez, who is a retired Master Sergeant with 20 years of military service.



Maria Angie Lopez, director of the Directorate of Public Works, discussed the installation’s energy resilience during her participation.



“We have 24,000 solar panels and two wind turbines. We are preparing to begin construction on a microgrid, which will allow us to maintain operations for approximately 30 days in the event of a blackout on the island,” said Lopez, who has over 26 years of civil federal service.



Onel Colon, director of the Logistics Readiness Center, detailed how Fort Buchanan resembles a city.



“This is the only city managed by the U.S. Army in Puerto Rico. We have a clinic, Post Exchange, police department, church, schools, and library, among other services,” said Colón.



Colón also highlighted the installation's significant operational and strategic functions.



“Our Logistics Readiness Center coordinates the transportation of units, managing the contracting of ships, planes, and other resources to ensure our troops can move globally in support of national needs,” added Colón.



Finally, Brig. Gen. Carlos Torres-Febus, Puerto Rico's National Guard Land Component Commander, spoke about the importance of the Army’s birthday.



“It is an honor to celebrate 250 years of our history as we look forward to creating a bright future for our organization and its soldiers. Today here at Fort Buchanan, we reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice, and dedication that defines us. Since day one, our Soldiers have consistently demonstrated their resolve to defend freedom both at home and abroad,” said Torres-Febus as he prepared to cut the cake alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Reynaldo Soto, command senior enlisted leader of the Puerto Rico National Guard, and the installation leadership.



The live transmission also featured musical performances by the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico National Guard and showcased two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves as the Army's home in the Caribbean, supporting approximately 15,000 active-duty members from the Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. The installation acts as a readiness enhancement platform, facilitating the deployment of military personnel anywhere, at any time.



For more information about Fort Buchanan, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/