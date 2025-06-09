Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Painting the future

    Corrosion Control Operations

    Jacob Suszynski, a PKL Services corrosion control technician, applies a fresh coat of

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Story by Airman Donovin Watson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Corrosion control technicians out of Mountain Home Air Force Base recently conducted a full body paint of an F-15SG aircraft, a feat that the team hadn’t exercised in a number of decades.

    “Previously, only three people could work at a time due to a lack of an air breathing system, and now we have our full crew and contractors able to work on the full paint operation all at the same time,” said Neil Anderson, the wing corrosion manager. The ability to perform full aircraft paint jobs at home station enhances mission readiness by reducing downtime, preserving aircraft integrity, and ensuring rapid return to operational status.

    In the past, jets that needed to be serviced for a full paint job were sent to Robins Air Force Base. However, this new capability gives them the ability to service jets here at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

    “We can do pretty much everything and don’t have to outsource it,” said Anderson. “We have the capability to do large scale paint operations such as aircraft equipment and fuel tanks.”

    This team works diligently to accomplish the mission, dedicating long hours to ensure each aircraft meets standards while minimizing time out of the fight.

    While painters receive basic training on smooth, flat surfaces in structural maintenance technical school, working on aircraft is a lot different. Painting aircraft, which have complex angles and curves, require extensive on-the-job training to ensure precision and mission-ready results.

    This milestone in paint capability reflects the base’s ongoing modernization efforts and showcases the expertise of Airmen who continue to evolve their craft to meet the Air Force’s operational demands.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 15:41
    Story ID: 500733
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, IDAHO, US
