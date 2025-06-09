WOTS welcomes Maj. Tanner Allshouse as new commander

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala – U.S. Air Force Maj. Tanner Allhouse assumed command of the Warrant Officer Training School during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 12, 2025.



Brig. Gen Joseph Sheffield, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development commander, presided over the ceremony, transitioning the guidon and command from Maj. Nathaniel Roesler to Allhouse.



“Together the WOTS team is cohesive, they are professional and completely focused on the mission to train warrant officers,” said Sheffield. “This team has delivered and will continue to deliver standout results, and has done so with a fair amount of visibility and a high-profile interest.”



Allhouse will be the second to ever take command of WOTS, with the responsibility of ensuring the eight-week course develops mission-ready warrant officers ready to lead as the U.S. Air Force’s lead technical experts.



“As we continue to develop the warrant officer corps, I embrace this command not only with gratitude, but with confidence,” Allhouse said. “The road ahead is filled both with challenges and future growth. Together, we will ensure the school remains the foundation that in which we continue producing mission ready warrant officers for the United States’ Air Force.”

