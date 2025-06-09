1-13th Aviation Soldier receives TRADOC R2 Guardian award

Photo By Kelly Morris | Staff Sgt. Joemal A. Jones, an Air Traffic Control instructor/writer with Company C,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Staff Sgt. Joemal A. Jones, an Air Traffic Control instructor/writer with Company C, 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, receives a coin presented by Lt. Col. Jeffrey P. Gaines, 1-13th Aviation commander, on behalf of the TRADOC commanding general, for Jones' efforts to strengthen individual and unit readiness at Fort Rucker, Ala., June 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment received a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Ready and Resilient (R2) Guardian quarterly award here June 16.



Staff Sgt. Joemal A. Jones, who serves as an Advanced Individual Training Air Traffic Control instructor/writer with Company C, 1-13th Aviation, as well as serving as the training management noncommissioned officer and company safety NCO, was recognized for his efforts to strengthen individual and unit readiness and build a culture of trust.



Among his efforts, Jones led from the front by personally volunteering and developing the battalion’s Volunteer Opportunities Program, which provided opportunities to military and civilian permanent party personnel and IET Soldiers weekly, resulting in more than 430 volunteer hours.



Gen. Gary M. Brito, who commands U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, commended Jones and his family for fostering a culture of selfless service among future Army leaders.



“Simply amazing. I can tell you have a passion for what you do and a passion for being a professional noncommissioned officer, so thank you for what you’re doing now to help us pay it forward. You represent all that our Army needs to be noncommissioned officers and Soldiers. Thank you so much,” Brito said.



Brito noted that Jones’ efforts “wove prevention, readiness and resilience into the fabric of both military and civilian communities.”



Jones organized weekly visits to the veterans' home in the local community to support the veterans there and strengthen ties with the Wiregrass community.



He managed the Fort Novosel Community Garden that provides fresh produce and outlet for over 50 Soldiers and their families. He also volunteered more than 130 hours with AIT Soldiers providing guidance and mentorship and building foundational skills to help set them up for success for the rest of their careers.



Robert C. Doerer, Aviation Center of Excellence deputy to the commanding general, lauded Jones as a superb Soldier who contributed greatly through the battalion opportunities program.



Lt. Col. Jeffrey P. Gaines, 1-13th Aviation commander praised the efforts of Jones, as well as his spouse, Sgt. Hayley C. Jones, who serves as a human resources specialist in the S-1 office at 1-13th Aviation, and their family.



“Staff Sgt. Jones and the other Sgt Jones who’s in the back of the room here get out very regularly, volunteer their time their family’s time with their three children, and it’s for the whole community,” Gaines said. “They spend time at the veterans home locally, set up opportunities for the AIT students, and they’re running the community garden around here. Their son loves to participate in the community garden.”



“We can’t say enough great things about Staff Sgt. Jones,” Gaines said, noting that Jones was also recognized as Soldier Volunteer of the Year.



Jones said he joined the Army for a greater purpose in life and discovered his passion.



“It took me nine years to figure out what my passion was, and I realized it’s a passion for other people,” Jones said, who enjoys volunteering.



Jones said the trips to the veterans’ home began as monthly visits but turned into every weekend.



“You build a relationship with them. You learn their history, the reason why they joined the military. It’s heartwarming,” Jones said. “I really enjoy it. It’s probably some of my best times since I’ve been in the military just volunteering with veterans.”



Jones plans to add to the list of volunteer opportunities a chance to do off-post clean-up in the near term and turn that into a leader professional development with an opportunity for conversations about military service.



“It gives them a break from training, because a lot of them are here a long time,” Jones said.



Jones reflected on a video he saw on social media that gave an analogy that resonated with him.



“An apple tree doesn’t grow apples for the apple tree, it grows apples for the people that’s walking by," Jones said. "I took that and I just ran with it. My passion is not for me; it’s for other people. It makes me happy."



Jones’ spouse, Sgt. Hayley Jones said he "puts everybody first, even people he doesn’t know.”



Jones’ efforts are in keeping with the Army’s R2 goals to reinforce Army Values and attitudes and the importance of building connections, support fellow Soldiers and take care of one another.



For the R2 Guardian recognition, senior commanders are encouraged to nominate an individual on the installation, and the TRADOC commanding general selects a winner quarterly to be recognized during the TRADOC Commander’s Ready and Resilient Council, according to Charletta A. Cruz, supervisory prevention specialist with the installation’s Integrated Prevention Advisory Group.



Awardees receive a personal Star Note and coin from the TRADOC commanding general.