NTAG San Antonio Honors Tradition, Community During Fiesta

Photo By Allen Cordova | Sailors march in the Pilgrimage to the Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio, April 28. The...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Sailors march in the Pilgrimage to the Alamo during Fiesta San Antonio, April 28. The pilgrimage began in 1918, and it involves approximately 75 various organizations who silently march six blocks honoring those who died defending the Alamo. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova) see less | View Image Page

Starting in 1891 with a single parade honoring the heroes of the Alamo, Fiesta San Antonio has grown immensely highlighting the city's exciting culture and historical heritage. Through various events and celebrations, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio and other local Navy commands demonstrated commitment to traditions, community and teamwork.



The first event San Antonio Sailors participated in was the Pilgrimage to the Alamo. Over 75 civilian and military organizations, led by a riderless horse, silently marched six blocks honoring those who died defending the Alamo. Upon entering the plaza, each organization placed a tribute in front of the historic mission.



“The ceremonial march symbolizes the shared values of honor, duty and sacrifice,” said Cmdr. Joel Strong, commanding officer of NTAG San Antonio. “It reinforces the city’s identity as a place where patriotism runs deep and military heritage is woven into the cultural fabric.”



The Texas Cavalier’s River Parade, held along San Antonio’s River Walk, began after the Pilgrimage to the Alamo. Numerous active-duty and reserve Sailors rode the Sea Service barge alongside other elaborately decorated floats down the San Antonio River. The USS San Antonio Commissioning Committee also exhibited a barge with a model of the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The visual stunning replica not only captured the essence of the lead amphibious ship of her class but also serves to honor the first U.S. Navy ship to be named after the city of San Antonio.



Later in the week was Navy Day at the Alamo. The event started with Fiesta Military Ambassador Master-at-Arms 1st Class Leslie Savage singing the National Anthem and a performance by Navy Band Southeast’s Brass Quintet. A large crowd gathered to interact with service members and enjoy various demonstrations. Subject matter experts from the metropolitan area performed funeral honors, non-lethal weapons and military working dog demonstrations. In addition, Cmdr. Robert Brown, executive officer of NTAG San Antonio, performed a re-enlistment and a ceremonial Oath of Enlistment to 12 future Sailors.



With their parade float modeled after the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). NTAG San Antonio led the Navy’s participation during the Battle of the Flowers Parade, and the Flambeau Night Parade.



“It’s an honor to be a part of something special as fiesta,” said Lt. Sean Ianno, University of Texas San Antonio alumni. “Participating in this celebration lets me represent the Navy while reconnecting with the place that helped shape who I am. It’s a privilege to serve both my country and this community.”



Throughout the 2025 Fiesta San Antonio: Naval Medical Forces Development Command, Navy Medicine Training Support Center, Naval Technical Training Center, Navy Information Operations Center, Naval Medical Research Unit, Naval Reserve Center San Antonio, and TSC Det San Antonio demonstrated their dedication to celebrating both the past and the present.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility include more than 30 Navy Enlisted and Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas.



If you are interested in the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-USA-NAVY, visit www.navy.com, www.cnrc.navy.mil/San-Antonio/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/NtagSanAntonio, www.instagram.com/ntag.sanantonio, https://x.com/@NtagSanAntonio, https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-talent-acquisition-group-san-antonio/ & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uxs-z2tnVl-l4xr2eha3A