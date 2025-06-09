Two Worlds, One Legacy: Fort Sill Tour Honors Cynthia Ann Parker and Unites Generations Across Borders

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 13, 2025) — Beneath the Oklahoma sun, the storied past of the American frontier came alive as Fort Sill welcomed members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT), and leaders from local tribal nations for a heritage tour honoring Cynthia Ann Parker, a woman whose life bridged cultures, endured tragedy, and continues to inspire.



The day-long event, rich in history and human connection, marked the placement of a commemorative plaque on Parker’s grave at Chief’s Knoll, located within the Fort Sill National Cemetery. The medallion, bearing the inscription “Citizen of the Republic of Texas, 1836–1846,” symbolized both recognition and reconciliation, honoring Parker’s complicated legacy as a woman captured by Comanche, later married into the tribe, and mother to the legendary Chief Quanah Parker.



“This is more than a historical visit,” said Ms. Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Fort Sill garrison commander. “It’s a chance to remember who we are as Americans, and who we need to be to defend our country and democracy. Fort Sill is a place of both heritage and innovation, and we’re proud to share that with our Texas neighbors.”



The day began at the Fort Sill Field Artillery Museum, where guests were greeted with refreshments and welcomed by Sibilla. Many had traveled from Texas, bringing with them deep familial connections to the Parkers and early Texas settlers. The tour offered a full view of Fort Sill’s layered past, from artillery demonstrations to Native American traditions, and from family stories to military heritage.



Valerie Duty Citrano, Texas Vice Chair of the DAR Lineage Research Committee and a Parker family descendant, emphasized the emotional significance of the visit.



“Cynthia Ann’s story is tragic but vital. She endured captivity, loss, and cultural transformation,” said Citrano. “By honoring her, we’re also honoring the generations shaped by her life, Texan, Native, and American. This is about family, not just history.”



Inside the museum, Mr. Gordon Blaker, Field Artillery Museum curator, donned Revolutionary War attire and delivered an engaging demonstration of period uniforms, weapons, and tools. Holding up a piece of hardtack, an Army ration made of just flour and water, everyone looked a little skeptical, but couldn’t help being intrigued by the fact that it was still technically edible. “You can knock on doors with it,” he joked, “but it’ll keep you alive.”



Guests then moved to the Old Post Quadrangle, where museum historian Frank Lisa guided a walking tour of historic officer quarters dating back to the 1870s. The group paused outside one of the homes to hear stories about Forrestine "Cricket" Cooper, a spirited frontier child whose tales, from pranks with a personal cannon to saving her family's home with a mischievous garden stunt, offered a glimpse into post life in the wild West.



Tina Emhoolah, Comanche tribal leader, Army museum volunteer, and direct descendant of Cynthia Ann Parker and Chief Quanah Parker, led a tobacco and water blessing ceremony on the grounds, a sacred tradition meant to set the tone for remembrance and reverence.



“Our history walks on this land,” said Emhoolah. “From Cynthia Ann to Quanah, from Buffalo Soldiers to settlers, to all who have sacrificed, this place still breathes with their spirit.”



The group reconvened at the museum classroom, where they were welcomed by tribal representatives and community leaders. Mr. Kevin Wahkinney, also a descendant of Cynthia Ann Parker, noted, “We are patriots to this country. Today, with the Army’s 250th birthday approaching, this is how we celebrate, by coming together, tribe and state, service and citizen.”



City of Lawton Councilman R.L. Smith echoed that sentiment. “There’s something uniquely beautiful about Fort Sill and Lawton, we don’t just live next to each other. We are part of each other,” he said. “I came here as a 21-year-old Soldier and never left. Fort Sill shaped my life.”



At lunch inside the Patriot Club, guests were treated to heartfelt tributes and shared memories. Sibilla presented Emhoolah with a commemorative IMCOM cup from the Garrison team engraved with the words: “Tina Parker – Voice of Two Worlds.” The gift brought tears to Emhoolah’s eyes.



“My life has always been a bridge,” she said. “I walk with the legacy of the Parkers and the Comanche, of Soldiers and citizens. That’s what being American means to me, living honorably, with truth and story guiding your steps.”



The tour culminated with a solemn visit to Chief’s Knoll in the Fort Sill National Cemetery. There, on hallowed ground among revered Native leaders, the group unveiled a medallion at Cynthia Ann Parker’s gravesite. It read simply: “Citizen of the Republic of Texas.”



The dedication ceremony was a moving blend of military, tribal, and familial traditions. Scripture was read, flags saluted, and drum songs echoed across Fort Sill. Parker family descendants stood side-by-side with Comanche leaders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the Republic of Texas, Soldiers and civilians in a quiet act of reconciliation and unity.



“Cynthia Ann is the only white captive buried here among Comanche chiefs,” said Emhoolah. “Her life, one of hardship, resilience, and love, represents so much of what this land has endured. She deserves to be remembered with dignity and grace.”



For Trevor Wardlaw, president of the Waco chapter of the SRT, the ceremony was long overdue. “Texas and Oklahoma both claim Cynthia Ann,” he said. “But today, we claim each other. This was about building a bridge through history, through heart, and through heritage.”



The tour not only honored the past but also planted seeds for future understanding. It reminded all present that Fort Sill is not just a place of military readiness, but a steward of stories, ones that shape our shared identity and remind us that unity is born when we face history with open hearts.



The Field Artillery Museum, the Old Post Quadrangle, and Chief’s Knoll at Fort Sill National Cemetery, each stop on the tour, are open to the public and welcome all who wish to explore the rich heritage preserved here.



The ceremony closed not with farewells, but with a shared conviction: to remember, to honor, and to walk forward together.

