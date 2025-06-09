42nd Division Soldiers March in Army 250th Birthday Parad

Courtesy Photo | The 42nd Infantry Division Band leads marchers of from the 82nd Airborne Division and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 42nd Infantry Division Band leads marchers of from the 82nd Airborne Division and the 42nd Infantry Division during the Army 250 Parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14, 2025. The 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers, wearing replica World War I uniforms, and the 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers, represented the World War I section of the parade, which highlighted the history of the Army. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Four hundred forty-five soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division marched in the Army’s 250th birthday parade, in the heart of the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., on June 14, 2025.



The 42nd Division was the only National Guard unit participating in the parade.



The Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team led the division’s formation, with 65 soldiers marching directly behind the Rainbow Division colors.



Soldiers from other division units filled in the rest of the formation.



The parade order of march told the story of the Army, starting in the Revolutionary War and continuing to the present day.



The 42nd Infantry Division, which was formed during World War I, and the 82nd Airborne Division, marched in the section of the parade that highlighted World War I, led by the 42nd Infantry Division Band.



The 82nd Airborne Soldiers wore replicas of World War I uniforms, and marched just after the band.



Major General Jack James, the division commander, led the 400-Soldier contingent from the 42nd Infantry that followed the 82nd Airborne.



Over 6,700 Soldiers from Active, Reserve, and National Guard components took part in the parade, according to the Army.



“This is a very proud moment in our history,” said 1st Sgt. Anthony Wolf, a member of the 27th Brigade’s headquarters company.



“Being the only National Guard unit here to represent the Army on such a significant milestone — it’s an honor. We’re here to continue a time-honored tradition and show that the Army keeps rolling on,” Wolf said



Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Pierce, a public affairs NCO, with the Army’s Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, explained that the goal of the parade, and other events happening on the Mall, was to explain Army culture to the public.



This also included inviting social media influencers go behind the scenes and talk with Soldiers, including 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers, Pierce said.



“Our goal was to bring the soldiers to the event in a way that feels relatable,” Pierce said. “We took a risk bringing in these voices with full creative freedom, but it’s paid off. They’re showing our Army’s story in a way that connects with real people.”



The New York Soldiers arrived in Washington on June 11th, after departing from Camp Smith, Hancock Field National Guard Base, and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station between 7 and 8 a.m. that morning.



A 30-Soldier contingent from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry of the Massachusetts Army National Guard left their Armory in Melrose, Massachusetts. Soldiers also came from Fort Indiantown Gap, where the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters was training for a Middle East deployment.



Soldiers from across the state were represented in the parade.



Before marching down the streets of Washington, soldiers conducted a full rehearsal on June 13 and received a brief to prepare them for their mission.



Before the parade the Soldier were given ample downtime to explore downtown Washington, D.C.

The USO also set up a station at the General Services Administration National Capital Region facility. The unused building housed the New Yorkers, and 4,800 other Soldiers.



Soldiers enjoyed movie screenings and met with social media personalities including celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and several Army-focused influencers such as @quuen_baby, @larryfloresberrier, @VivaLaVargas, @butterworthdasyrup, @mandatoryfunday, @drillsergeantfitness, and @kidthndr2.



Sgt. Brednan Vanhorn, an information technology specialist in the 27th brigade, said being in the parade was exciting.



“This is my first time being in a ceremony or a parade like this,” said Vanhorn. “It feels good to be a part of something that celebrates our past in the Army.”



Spc. Jordan Hill, another headquarters company information technology specialist, Information Technology Specialist, said it was an honor to be part of the parade.



“This is my first time in D.C., and it feels very honorable,” said Hill. “I had family who served in the military, so to be here for the 250th — it’s the highest honor I’ve experienced so far.”



Spc. Robert Grasso, a signal support systems specialist, added that this wasn’t just a proud moment, it was a personal milestone.



“It’s pretty crazy that we’ve come this far and are still going strong,” said Grasso. “I celebrated the 247th birthday at Fort Gordon during my (advanced individual training), but this is something even bigger. It’ll definitely be a highlight of my career.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Carla Stancil, Mayor Cell Officer in Charge of the 18th Airborne Corps Task Force 18, which organized the event, said organizing to house the parade participants had been a big job.



“We started with just four people,” she said. “Now, we’ve accommodated over 5,200 soldiers. My team set up cots, provided meals, and ensured hot showers—all in a building never meant to sleep that many,” she said.



“Our greatest achievement? Taking care of people,” Stancil said.

“And the next 250 years? We’ll only get stronger. This celebration proves that we can do anything together—as one Army, one family,” she said.