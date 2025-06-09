NMRTC Twentynine Palms Tests Emergency Readiness with Semper Durus 2025 Drill

Photo By Christopher Jones | An air medical evacuation helicopter touches down on the helipad at Naval Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | An air medical evacuation helicopter touches down on the helipad at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms during the Semper Durus 2025 regional training exercise, May 21. As part of the simulated mass casualty scenario—staged in coordination with Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) and other base tenants—the aircraft transported two role-playing Marines with critical injuries sustained in a notional explosion and friendly fire incident on Range 112. Emergency Department personnel awaited the inbound casualties, activating the hospital’s Mass Casualty Protocol and preparing to receive, triage, and stabilize patients as part of the hospital’s comprehensive response. The exercise tested the hospital’s ability to coordinate with partner agencies under pressure and underscored the importance of rapid decision-making, interagency communication, and real-world readiness (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms tested its emergency response systems during the regional training exercise Semper Durus on May 21, 2025, in coordination with Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) and other base tenants. The exercise simulated a real-world mass casualty event and served as a critical test of the command's preparedness to respond to high-stress, multi-agency incidents.



The scenario began on a clear Wednesday morning with a simulated explosion and friendly fire incident during a live-fire exercise on Range 112. Two Marines, played by role-players from the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School, were reported critically injured. EMS notified the Emergency Department that the casualties were inbound to Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms (NHTP) via air medical evacuation. Upon landing, a duty driver and hospital van transported the simulated patients from the helipad to the ambulance entrance, where ED personnel conducted triage and activated the Mass Casualty Protocol.



Richard Osborne, Emergency Management Specialist at NHTP, said the goal of the exercise was to evaluate emergency plans, policies, and procedures while strengthening coordination between hospital staff, base responders, and partner agencies.



“Our primary goal was to ensure that every level of the command — from the commanding officer down to first responders — can make timely, appropriate decisions to safeguard patients, staff, and hospital assets,” said Osborne. “We simulated realistic conditions to test our ability to respond swiftly and effectively.”



Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Kayla M. Seim, from Boscobel, Wisconsin, participated as part of the casualty care team. “As an Independent Duty Corpsman, my team worked closely with Federal Fire to provide triage and life-saving treatment at the casualty collection point,” said Seim. “Our role was to assess patients, determine priorities, and stabilize them for transport to higher levels of care.”



Seim noted that the exercise highlighted the vital importance of seamless interagency communication. “The biggest takeaway was the need for effective coordination between all players. We’re trained to perform our individual roles, but this event showed the challenge of aligning with partner agencies in real time,” she said. “Clear channels, mutual understanding, and shared expectations are essential for managing a surge of casualties.”



Hospital staff across multiple departments were involved. Four corpsmen were sent forward to support the scenario: HMC Kayla Seim, Hospitalman Apprentice Flavio Gamez, Hospitalman (HN) Ayden Massey, and HN Jessica Sanderson. Evaluation was overseen by a team that included industrial hygienist Chris Queen, Cmdr. Christina Carter, Lt. Cmdr. Kathryn McMurtray, Lt. Jacob Odom, and Lt. Jillian Dunbar. The day’s Command Duty Officer, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria Bailey, received special recognition for her exceptional performance under pressure along with her entire duty section.



Lt. Cmdr. Kathryn McMurtray from St. Augustine, Florida, emphasized the value of having dedicated observers during drills like Semper Durus.



“Evaluators are essential. We identify where teams excel and where they need to improve, and we help ensure the exercise meets its intended training objectives,” she said. “It’s about providing honest, constructive feedback so the entire organization can strengthen its readiness.”



McMurtray said her biggest takeaway from the event was the importance of maintaining high training standards.



“We have to train at the highest level so we’re ready when a real-world event occurs. There’s no substitute for that kind of preparation.”



Despite some challenges — including a base-wide communications outage the day of the exercise — hospital personnel adapted quickly. Staff used alternative methods including runners, personal phones, and radios to maintain communication between the Quarterdeck, Emergency Department, and other areas.



“The exercise was a success,” Osborne said. “The Emergency Department was able to meet its response timelines, the hospital’s laboratory exercised new procedures under its department head, Lt. Cmdr. Clara Pangco’s direction, and overall communication response time improved, even under stress.”



Participants agreed that exercises like Semper Durus are essential for readiness. Seim pointed to several benefits, including reinforcing trauma care skills, identifying equipment shortfalls, building resilience, and developing familiarity with the Incident Command System (ICS).



“These scenarios challenge us to think fast, work together, and make critical decisions under pressure,” she said. “They also give us a chance to recognize our limitations and improve on them before the real thing ever happens.”



McMurtray echoed that sentiment, adding that the value of the training extends far beyond individual performance. “This is how we build a responsive medical force,” she said. “It strengthens our systems, our teamwork, and our confidence. We’re not just training — we’re preparing to save lives.”



As Navy Medicine continues to evolve in an increasingly complex global operational environment, exercises like Semper Durus remain a cornerstone of readiness — validating plans, refining skills, and ensuring that every member of the team is ready to respond at a moment’s notice.