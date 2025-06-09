Army Reserve Leaders Drive Transformation at SC/GC Conference

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve senior leaders convene at the Senior Commander / Garrison Commander...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve senior leaders convene at the Senior Commander / Garrison Commander Conference from May 7-8, 2025 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, to strengthen transformation efforts aimed at enhancing infrastructure resilience, increasing operational effectiveness, and maximizing resource efficiency. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Reserve senior leaders convened at the Senior Commander / Garrison Commander (SC/GC) Conference from May 7-8, 2025 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, to strengthen transformation efforts aimed at enhancing infrastructure resilience, increasing operational effectiveness, and maximizing resource efficiency.



Col. Martin Naranjo, Director, Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate, emphasized the strategic importance of the forum. “Army Reserve readiness starts with equipping our Soldiers with facilities that are resilient and training lands that are protected,” he stated. “This conference enables leadership to execute installation management responsibilities while providing a focused forum to discuss priorities and challenges. The collaboration amongst attendees fosters synchronized initiatives to ensure mission success and national security.”



Stephen Sullivan, Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel, chaired the conference that included participation from the Army Reserve’s Colonel/Lieutenant Colonel-level Garrison Commanders, Readiness Division (RD) Senior Commanders—including Maj. Gen. Laurence (Scott) Linton and Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz (99th RD), Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi (88th RD), Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook (63rd RD), Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace (81st RD), and Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley (9th Mission Support Command)—to advance modernization strategies that align with Army transformation priorities. Senior leaders such as Director of Installation Management Command – Readiness, Mr. Patrick Appelman, Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, and U.S. Army Reserve Command Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, Brig. Gen. Matthew Metzel, provided significant insight into how current modernization strategies must be carefully examined to ensure limited resources have the greatest impact.



Attendees conducted comprehensive reviews of range capabilities to ensure Soldiers maintain rigorous training standards, assessed modernization strategies for critical facilities to safeguard cyber resilience, and examined intergovernmental support agreements that drive efficiency and cost savings. Leaders also evaluated infrastructure advancements designed to sustain operational continuity through maximized adaptability.



Sullivan underscored the importance of synchronized modernization efforts. “The ability to assemble our most senior leaders face-to-face to holistically analyze our core critical functions and how our installations support those functions, places us at the forefront of transformation efforts. Evaluating not only innovative approaches to our most significant challenges and shortfalls, but also the obstacles to avoid in execution, allows us to approach modernization and adaptation strategically and efficiently.” He added, “As we drive forward with a leaner force, focused forums of this caliber will be critical to the Army Reserve remaining a leader in the Department of Defense.”



Hosting the SC/GC Conference for the first time, Fort Hunter Liggett showcased its advanced resilience technologies, including its energy microgrid, which strengthens operational continuity amid utility disruptions. Leaders also reinforced the Army Reserve’s commitment to Soldier fitness and readiness through immersive physical training activities.



On April 7, attendees participated in the Army 250-mile Ruck March handoff ceremony, commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary. The following morning, senior leaders engaged in bike and hike sessions, demonstrating a top-down commitment to physical readiness. Additionally, Chaplain Major Joseph Isip led a working lunch on Building Strong and Ready Teams, highlighting the foundational pillars of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness initiative.



Naranjo affirmed the Army Reserve’s enduring focus on operational readiness. “We’re ensuring Soldiers have the resources and technology they need to rigorously train, mobilize, deploy, fight, and win. Army Reserve installations not only support Army Reserve Soldiers but also provide significant training platforms for the Total Army and Joint Force. Resilient installations serve as the foundation for operational effectiveness and Family support. By wisely investing in modernization and continuous improvements, we will continue to ensure readiness.”



Spanning 165,000 acres, Fort Hunter Liggett stands as the premier Total Force Training Center, hosting more than 59,000 service members annually. Its diverse terrain mirrors 20% of global land conditions, providing unparalleled opportunities for elite training and testing critical to future battlefield success.



With transformation efforts accelerating across the Army Reserve, leaders remain committed to building a leaner, more lethal force, ensuring Soldiers remain physically and mentally resilient, protecting lands that support rigorous training, and modernizing facilities equipped with advanced technologies to uphold national security and deterrence.