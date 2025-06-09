Army Reserve general honors ‘Old Glory’ at U.S. Flag’s birthplace

PHILADELPHIA – The U.S. Army Reserve helped celebrate the 248th birthday of the U.S. Flag during a June 14 ceremony hosted by the Philadelphia Flag Day Association here at the Betsy Ross House.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as guest speaker at the event.



“History tells us that the first American Flag was sewn right here by this site’s namesake in 1776,” Hershkowitz said. “On June 14th of the following year, the Continental Congress passed an act establishing an official flag for the new nation.”



Also speaking at the event were Councilman Mark Squilla of Philadelphia’s First Council District, and Philadelphia Flag Day Association Chairperson Patricia Coyne.



“Our goal is to honor our Flag – a positive and powerful symbol of our nation – by upholding the ideals, history, and sacrifices made in its name,” said Coyne. “Our Flag exemplifies freedom, justice and unity, and serves as a focal point for patriotism and national identity.”



Flag Day services have been held nearly every year in Philadelphia since 1940 at either the Betsy Ross House or nearby Independence Hall, which also served as the birthplace of the United States Army in 1775.



“Our national Flag has been leading our Soldiers into the breach for the past 250 years,” Hershkowitz said. “How fitting that the Army shares its point of origin in Philadelphia with ‘Old Glory’ as our Soldiers serve every day to ensure that our Flag continues to fly over the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

