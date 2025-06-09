VP-30 Holds Change of Command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 5, 2025) Capt. Hamish Kirkland took the helm of Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, The Pro’s Nest, as its 47th commanding officer onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, June 5, 2025.



Kirkland relieved Capt. Derrick W. Eastman who assumed command of VP-30 in June of 2023. More than 400 friends, family, and past and present Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Force Sailors attended the ceremony.



Kirkland is the son of a career foreign service officer and spent his early years in Australia and Indonesia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Science degree in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas.

His operational assignments included service with VP-47, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), VP-45 and VP-9. His shore assignments include Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center (NSAWC), Bureau of Naval Personnel (PERS 441), Commander, Task Force Seven Two (CTF 72), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and 5th Fleet, as well as a previous tour at VP-30 as an instructor pilot.



“The VP-30 staff exemplify professionalism, competency and expertise in their chosen field,” Kirkland said. “From MQ-4C to P8-A, whether in the classroom, simulator, or aircraft, the skills taught here translate directly to operational capabilities our Nation depends upon to win the high-end fight against near peer adversaries.”



Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, presided over the ceremony.



“VP-30 moves forward today under steady hands, transitioning from one respected and trusted leader to another,” said Mattingly. “This squadron remains galvanized in professionalism, purpose, and the kind of leadership that challenges others to be the difference.”



For exceptional meritorious conduct, Mattingly presented Eastman with the Legion of Merit medal.



VP-30 surpassed 60 years and 582,056 mishap-free flight hours under Eastman who retired following 36 years of faithful and honorable Naval service. The Pro’s Nest also earned multiple honors under Eastman’s leadership, including the Commander Theodore G. Ellyson, CNO Aviation Safety, and Golden Wrench awards.



“During my career, I have worked with an incredible group of devoted professionals, while supporting America’s interests, both at home and abroad.” Eastman said. “I have loved serving my country in this fulfilling manner, and I am encouraged by the impressive men and women who came in behind me to underpin our national defense, fly Navy!”



VP-30, based in Jacksonville, Fla. is the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet.

For more news from VP-30, visit, https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/Organization/COMPATRECONGRU/-Patrol-and-Reconnaissance-Squadron-VP-30-FRS/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/VP-30.



-VP-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2025 Date Posted: 06.16.2025 13:30 Story ID: 500710 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-30 Holds Change of Command, by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.