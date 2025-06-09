Voices of service: A legacy 250 years in the making

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | A panel of Soldiers and veterans gathered at Rock Island Arsenal Museum on June 5,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | A panel of Soldiers and veterans gathered at Rock Island Arsenal Museum on June 5, 2025 to discuss the Army’s legacy and future as well as their own experiences and how the Army shaped their lives. The panel event, titled Heroes in Conversation, highlights the Army’s dedication to protecting the nation over the last 250 years. From left: Maj. Lewis Boatner, Steve Harvey, Sgt. Tonisha Jones, Richard Fink, Chief Warrant Officer 2 De’Angello Wiggins, Edgar Wymore, Rebecca Meeke, and Shawn Bolton. see less | View Image Page

By Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — In honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, Soldiers, veterans and U.S. Army Civilians gathered on June 5 to commemorate Army Heritage Month during the Heroes in Conversation panel event.



This dynamic discussion featured eight distinguished panelists who shared personal stories of their experience with service, leadership and resilience, explaining the ever-evolving Army culture and the lessons and legacy from their time served.



Following the panel discussion, a proclamation signing recognized the unwavering service, sacrifice, and dedication of Soldiers, families, and Army Civilians. For generations, they have upheld their commitment to the nation, the U.S. Constitution, the Army, their units, and fellow team members—serving with courage, integrity, and steadfast allegiance under the Army’s motto, “This We’ll Defend.”



“Whether we wear the uniform, support someone who does, or work alongside them in government or community roles, 250 years is a remarkable achievement,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Asuncion, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Garrison-Rock Island Arsenal. “But what truly matters is not the years itself, but the values and people that have carried us through them.”



Panelists Shawn Bolton, Rebecca Meeke, Richard Fink, Maj. Lewis Boatner, Steve Harvey, Edgar Wymore, Chief Warrant Officer 2 De’Angello Wiggins, Sgt. Tonisha Jones and Thomas Rutherford – all veterans or current Soldiers – discussed everything from light-hearted stories to deeper topics.



One of the first questions each panelist was asked was what the Army’s 250-year legacy means to them.



“What other organization can you take an individual from Minnesota and a country boy, like myself, from Virginia, and put us in the same group, same unit, and where they would thrive?” asked Wiggins. “My first deployment, it was the highest positive with all kinds of individuals from all different locations, and we were able to come together and thrive, and we were a family for that current time. For me, the legacy means camaraderie. We were able to do what we’re supposed to do in the Army, and that’s fighting the nation’s wars,” Wiggins added.



Transitioning to civilian life, the importance of mentorships, and values were also key topics. The three also shared defining moments in their careers and advice for the next generation of Soldiers.



“Without a doubt, the Army has made me who I am today,” said Harvey. “I started my journey right out of high school. My dad served in the Army National Guard, and I looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps. I was hoping the Army would make my destiny and my life service. It did exactly that.”



Harvey went on to explain that he learned to take orders, work hard, and strive for excellence.



“Respect must be earned,” Harvey explained. “To get respect, you must first show it. You take care and protect those under you, and then they will take of and protect you.”



The two-hour discussion allowed attendees to learn more about the impact of service beyond the battlefield and how Army values guide people beyond their time in uniform. The military community’s strength and ongoing dedication to the nation’s defense was evident.



Looking ahead, panelists shared their hopes for the future of the Army for the next 50 years and beyond. From embracing innovation to developing future leaders, they see the same unwavering commitment that has defined the Army for centuries as key.



The experience of getting to share their mindsets and stories was heartwarming and a way to build unity.



“Everybody here has a story,” said Boatner. “We’ve all served in one aspect or another. So having them tell their story was very memorable to me, because we’ve all learned that our stories, while unique to us, is not necessarily unique as a whole.”



As Army Heritage Month continues, events like Heroes in Conversation provide vital opportunities to honor service, preserve history, and ensure that the sacrifices and achievements that our Soldiers and veterans make remain at the forefront of national memory.