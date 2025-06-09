A lifetime of service: Pa. Guard’s oldest civilian nurse

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – For more than half a century, one woman has quietly made history from behind a stethoscope. As the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s oldest working civilian nurse, Patricia Ellis has cared for generations of patients, long before many of today’s recruits were even born.



She doesn’t wear the uniform, but for over a decade she has stood as a pillar of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard's occupational health team. A quiet force of resilience, commitment and compassion. Through deployments, emergencies and everyday checkups, she’s remained a constant, unwavering in her commitment to serve.



This year, Ellis celebrates 50 years since graduating from the Jefferson Diploma Nursing School in 1975, which is a milestone few in any field achieve. Her service in healthcare spans from the high-intensity environments of Manhattan intensive care units to federal programs that have improved workplace health across the country. Now, as the oldest working civilian nurse in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, she continues to serve with the same sense of purpose that first drew her to nursing five decades ago.



Roots in Resilience

Born and raised in a small central Pennsylvania town about 80 miles from Harrisburg, Ellis grew up surrounded by strong examples of hard work. Her mother worked the evening shift in a local factory and her father ran a printing business close to home.



“Work ethics were a highest priority within our home and community,” Ellis said.



That foundation would prove essential as she entered the demanding world of nursing.



From ICU to Industry

Ellis’s career began at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan, where she found her footing in the intensive care unit. She thrived in the ICU environment, continuing in critical care roles for more than ten years across hospitals in New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.



By 1989, however, the physical and mental toll of ICU work prompted her to seek change. A local newspaper ad caught her eye — a position as an industrial nurse at the Chef Boyardee factory, requiring experience in emergency or intensive medicine.



It was a pivot that changed her career trajectory. Over six years at the factory, Ellis not only provided medical care to workers but also built her credentials, earning certification as a certified occupational health nurse–specialist and certified case manager.



She soon found herself drawn to complex health systems in the workplace and how the right care model could dramatically improve both worker outcomes and company bottom lines.



Saving Millions, One Program at a Time

In 1995, Ellis accepted a role with a vegetable processing company in Harrisburg. The company’s workers’ compensation costs had surged past $500,000 annually. With no injury management or return-to-work programs in place, the challenge was clear and Ellis was ready.



“It appears the company had no policies in place to reduce costs, but they were receptive to initiating a LIGHT Duty Return to Work program and injury case management,” she said.



Within three years, she helped reduce their workers’ comp costs from $500,000 to just $23,000, a staggering turnaround. She was later invited to participate in a workers’ compensation carrier presentation highlighting the achievement.



Her expertise later expanded nationwide. In 2005, Ellis became a telephonic nurse case manager under a federal contract, overseeing case management for Transportation Security Administration screeners across airports in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee.



“Homeland Security is responsible for the TSA, and with case management intervention, [the agency] went from worst to most improved,” she recalled.



Finding Her Place in the Guard

After working at the Navy supply facility in Mechanicsburg, her first official federal job, Ellis joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a civilian employee in 2013 as an occupational health nurse.



Today, she supports both uniformed and civilian employees as part of a three-person team that includes an occupational health technician and an industrial hygiene technician. Her responsibilities cover a broad scope: medical surveillance exams, hearing and vision conservation, respiratory protection, ergonomics, injury management and return-to-work coordination.



But her impact goes far beyond the job description.



Shortly after taking over the occupational health nurse role, Ellis reviewed the Technician Medical Surveillance Program and found several shortcomings. She developed a new, comprehensive approach, including improving efficiency, reducing costs and, most importantly, focusing on personalized care and long-term health outcomes.



“Simply stated, Ms. Ellis has taken the occupational health program within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to the next level,” said Lt. Col. Deborah A. Fisher, state safety and occupational health manager. “Several other states and territories have now adopted this 'new and improved' way of conducting medical surveillance, crediting Ms. Ellis and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for its development.”



A Culture of Commitment

Although Ellis has never worn the uniform, her colleagues say she lives the values of military service every day.



“Without fail, she remains committed to our mission and puts in a full day’s work, always arriving before her shift starts and willingly staying a few extra minutes at the end of the day to finish up a project,” Fisher said. “Her work ethic is unmatched.”



Her presence has made a lasting impression on younger employees, who see in her a model of integrity, resilience and humility.



“In her mind, there are no shortcuts to success,” Fisher said. “To today’s younger employees, she is a true inspiration, and her storied career proves that hard work pays off.”



The Legacy of Ellis

Ask anyone who works with her, and they’ll tell you she doesn’t seek the spotlight, but she certainly shines when she’s caring for others.



“Steadfast, loyal, dedicated, a real team player. Ms. Ellis never seeks the spotlight, but she does shine when she’s caring for others,” Fisher said. “We are lucky to have her on our team.”



Even after 50 years in nursing, Ellis hasn’t slowed down. She still shows up early. Still gets the job done. Still believes in the power of doing meaningful work.



Her favorite quote, one from Steve Jobs, may sum it up best.



“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”



Patricia Ellis never settled, and in doing so she has left an indelible mark everywhere she has worked. Ellis continues her legacy to this day in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard during her 50 years of service.

