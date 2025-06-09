Enduring brotherhood of the PA-Lithuania partnership

Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | Lithuanian Command Sgt. Maj. Ruslanas Gulevas, senior enlisted leader of the Grand...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | Lithuanian Command Sgt. Maj. Ruslanas Gulevas, senior enlisted leader of the Grand Duke Algirdas Infantry Battalion, Lithuanian Land Forces, left, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Barclay, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, tour Fort Indiantown Gap as part of a bilateral engagement through the State Partnership Program, June 15, 2025. The two leaders, who served together during a joint mission in Afghanistan in 2011, reunited during a training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – More than a decade ago amid the harsh conditions of Afghanistan, two soldiers, one from the Pennsylvania National Guard and the other from the Lithuanian armed forces, built a bond through shared sacrifice.



They reunited here, June 15, 2025, a moment that symbolized not just friendship but the enduring power of international military cooperation.



Their story is one of personal connection born from combat and strengthened by the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, which is a global initiative that links U.S. National Guards with partner nations to build enduring relationships and mutual readiness.



A Combat Bond Reforged in Peace

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Barclay, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ruslanas Gulevas, senior enlisted leader of Lithuania’s Grand Duke Algirdas Infantry Battalion, first met in 2010 during pre-deployment training for Afghanistan.



In 2011, they deployed together, Barclay as part of Task Force Grit and Gulevas leading a Lithuanian infantry platoon. The mission was demanding. The terrain was unforgiving. Yet, within that crucible, a deep trust and enduring friendship were forged.



“Back then, we were young, full of energy,” Gulevas said. “We had 20 soldiers and a mission. It was a good deployment with good memories.”



Barclay recounted a key moment when the strength of their partnership proved essential. While operating a foreign route-clearing robot, he turned to Gulevas, whose multilingual skills enabled communication between Ukrainian instructors and U.S. Soldiers.



“Without Ruslanas, I would’ve been staring at the machine with no idea how to use it,” Barclay said. “That kind of teamwork saved time, and maybe lives.”



From Kabul to the Keystone State

The reunion at Fort Indiantown Gap, where both men were participating in separate military events, was unexpected.



“Nobody knew we knew each other,” Barclay said. “When I heard his name in a meeting, I was stunned. We hadn’t seen each other in person since Afghanistan.”



Despite the miles and years, they had stayed in touch, exchanging messages, celebrating milestones and reflecting on shared experiences. But standing side by side again, both acknowledged how their relationship represents something larger than personal friendship.



“It shows that the State Partnership Program is not just about training,” Barclay said. “It’s about connection. Human connection. That’s what endures.”



Investing in People, Not Just Readiness

The Pennsylvania-Lithuania partnership, established in 1993, is one of the most active in Europe. From security force assistance to joint training and professional military education, the collaboration between Lithuania and the Pennsylvania National Guard continues to grow.



Recent milestones include Lithuania’s first-ever participation in the Pennsylvania National Guard's Best Warrior Competition, a testament to how the partnership has matured beyond interoperability into mutual mentorship.



“It’s not just about military skills,” Gulevas said. “This partnership develops the person behind the uniform. It helps us grow, not just as professionals, but as human beings.”



Barclay agreed.



“Soldiers remember the friendships they form more than the formations they stand in. That’s where the real impact happens.”



Leading the Next Generation

Both leaders now serve in senior roles, responsible for shaping the next generation of noncommissioned officers. Their leadership philosophies reflect lessons learned from their deployment and partnership.



“I tell my Soldiers, 'mission, man, me,'” said Gulevas. “The equipment is important, but people always come first.”



Barclay emphasizes accessibility.



“When junior soldiers see senior leaders from two different countries working together, it makes them curious. They start to ask questions, about language, culture and cooperation. That’s how we build future leaders who understand the world.”



The Mission Ahead

As global threats evolve, both men believe the Pennsylvania-Lithuania partnership is more relevant than ever. They hope to see it expand with more exchanges, joint exercises and educational opportunities.



“You never know when you’ll meet someone again or when you’ll need each other,” Barclay reflected. “At the end of the day, we’re all Soldiers. But above that, we’re people. And people remember connection.”



Their reunion at Fort Indiantown Gap wasn’t planned. But like the best military friendships, it felt inevitable, a testament to the kind of trust and partnership the State Partnership Program was built to create.



What Is the State Partnership Program?

