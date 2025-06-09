Local Media Executives Experience a Day in the Life of a Soldier

Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the Army's 250th birthday, Fort Buchanan hosted its inaugural U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the Army's 250th birthday, Fort Buchanan hosted its inaugural U.S. Army Citizens Academy, June 12 at the Training Support Center. Representatives from major local media outlets, including Wapa TV (channel 4), Teleonce (channel 11), El Nuevo Dia, El Vocero, Noticel, and Metro newspapers, participated in the event. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – As part of the Army's 250th birthday, Fort Buchanan hosted its inaugural U.S. Army Citizens Academy, June 12 at the Training Support Center.



Representatives from major local media outlets, including Wapa TV (channel 4), Teleonce (channel 11), El Nuevo Dia, El Vocero, Noticel, and Metro newspapers, participated in the event.



The editorial leaders donned helmets, carried dummy weapons, rode in Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), and learned about military formations, drills and ceremonies, as well as basic marksmanship fundamentals using the Enhanced Skills Trainer II.



Col. John D. Samples, the commanding officer of Fort Buchanan, welcomed the media executives.



"Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to participate in this event and learn more about the U.S. Army, Fort Buchanan, and how our Soldiers serve our nation every day," said Samples joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major.



The participants got their first taste of Army life when Drill Sergeant Yabriel Morales Rodriguez from the Army Reserve’s 1st Battalion, 389th Regiment, introduced himself and promptly directed them to the JLTVs.



Then, members of the Army Reserve’s 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion transported the media personnel to Maxie Field, where they conducted drills, ceremonies, and limited physical readiness training (PRT) exercises.



Upon returning to the Training Support Center, the participants attended an Army 101 class, which provided relevant information about Fort Buchanan, the Army's home in the Caribbean. The Academy concluded with the participants qualifying on the Enhanced Skills Trainer II.



Santiago Escobar, editor of NotiCel newspaper, highlighted the importance of understanding Army ranks and positions for building trust and confidence in news reporting.



"Understanding the ranks and positions within the U.S. Army is fundamental. However, for those of us in the news media who may not be as familiar, it can be quite complex. Highlighting this aspect is crucial for fostering transparency and relevance when we cover news related to the U.S. Army," said Escobar.



Krystal Laracuente, news director of Teleonce Puerto Rico, also shared her thoughts on the event.



"I believe the key lies in communication. The opportunity we had here today is invaluable. It’s an experience that more members of the media should have because we learned that Fort Buchanan is much more than we initially thought," Laracuente expressed.



Following the Academy, Col. Samples and Command Sgt. Maj. Bergman-Gándara presented certificates to each participant, designating them as Honorary U.S. Army Soldiers.



Fort Buchanan's first U.S. Army Citizens Academy not only strengthened the relationship between the Army and the media but also underscored the Army's commitment to transparency and community engagement.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty members from the Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring that military personnel are always prepared for deployment.



For more information about Fort Buchanan, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/