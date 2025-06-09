Spirit of Service: DCSA Personnel Security Specialist Honored with DoD Award

Courtesy Photo | Jennifer Walsh, Performance Improvement Officer, Director, Administration and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jennifer Walsh, Performance Improvement Officer, Director, Administration and Management, presents a Spirit of Service Recognition award to Dianna Wilson during the Department of Defense Spirit of Service ceremony, a celebration of public service at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Leroy Council) see less | View Image Page

Each spring, during Public Service Recognition Week, the Pentagon pauses to spotlight a few extraordinary individuals whose quiet, steady dedication often goes unseen. This year, among those recognized is Dianna Wilson, a Personnel Security Specialist at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), who has been honored with the prestigious Department of Defense Spirit of Service Recognition Award.



The Spirit of Service Award recognizes outstanding civilian employees within the National Capital Region who display the core qualities of honor, integrity, and excellence. Qualities Wilson has demonstrated throughout her entire career. “Receiving the Spirit of Service Award is deeply humbling,” Wilson said. “To me, it affirms that quiet, behind-the-scenes work in support of national security matters—and that commitment, consistency, and care over time are recognized and valued.”



For more than 40 years, Wilson has served in the defense personnel security enterprise, bringing clarity to processes that can seem quite vague to the general public. From Investigations and Adjudications to her work with the Freedom of Information Act and Privacy Act team and answering congressional inquiries, Wilson combines expertise with compassion in a field often seen as impersonal and complex. Her understanding that “the work we do every day—no matter how technical or routine it may seem—truly makes a difference” guides her every action.



Wilson has made it her mission to improve how the public and Congress understand the security clearance process. One key lesson she’s learned: “Speak like a human being,” she explains. “Most people just want clear, honest answers they can understand.” Her straightforward, empathetic approach is vital, especially since her team's responses often reach clearance subjects indirectly through congressional offices. Confusion about the status of a case can quickly become frustration and lead to inquiries—even when the case is progressing normally.



By preparing clear and concise responses, Wilson helped her team respond to over 150 congressional inquiries per month in fiscal year 2024, a number that rose to approximately 200 per month in fiscal year 2025. Internally, she and a long-time colleague jokingly refer to themselves as the “Special Actions Team”- a former legacy Defense Security Service function they’d like to see return and a nod to their reputation for uncovering and resolving the root causes of delays. “If we don’t know how to fix it, we’ll find the person who does,” she said.



In 2024, Wilson identified a mechanism that allowed changing the order of instructions to streamline how adjudicators proceed with cases in which Congressional inquiries were received on. This is just one of many process improvements she’s introduced over the years, and she has a few more up her sleeve before retirement. Her efforts reflect her belief that “even small changes can have a lasting impact,” and she encourages others not to give up on their ideas, quoting Edison: “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”



Aside from process improvements, mentoring is another way Wilson gives back. “We grow through shared experiences,” she says. As a former supervisor in Investigations and Adjudications for 15 years, she’s mentored many professionals who have gone on to become leaders. “It’s gratifying to know I may have helped them along the way.” “Stay grounded, never stop learning, and don’t be afraid to ask questions,” is the advice she offers to those just starting their public service careers. Her own journey—starting as a GS-3 in 1985 to becoming a trusted expert—is proof that with persistence, growth follows.



Jennifer Walsh, the DoD Performance Improvement Officer and Director of Administration and Management, presided over the award ceremony held May 7 at the Pentagon Auditorium. Walsh spoke of the gravity and grace of public service. “You've taken public service to another level. You are being recognized for your contributions that you delivered within and through your organizations, but that have consequence and positive ripple effects for so many around you, including larger communities outside of the department and outside of government,” Walsh said.



When asked what she hopes her colleagues and the broader DoD community take away from her example, Wilson’s message was simple: “Consistency, integrity, and heart still matter.” She added, “If I’ve helped someone feel more confident, more informed, or more connected to our shared purpose, then I’ve done what I set out to do.”



In an age when public institutions are frequently scrutinized, Wilson offers a powerful counterexample: steady, principled work done behind the scenes with care and compassion. Her award is more than a personal milestone – it’s a reminder of what public service can and should be.