McConnell AFB Restoration Advisory Board Notice

McConnell Air Force Base would like to determine if there is sufficient public interest in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) for the installation's Environmental Restoration Program.



The Environmental Restoration Program is charged with the identification, investigation, and cleanup of releases of hazardous substances, pollutants, and contaminants associated with past Air Force activities at active AF installations, government-owned, contractor-operated facilities, off-site locations where contamination may have migrated, third party sites, and sites that the AF formerly owned or used. The program operates on a risk-based framework to prioritize sites posing the greatest human health or environmental risk.



The RAB would provide a forum for two-way communication between the community and Air Force officials to exchange information and discuss on-going and proposed environmental restoration projects.



Types of Environmental Restoration Program projects the RAB would review include, but are not limited to the following: soil, groundwater, surface water and sediment contamination studies; vapor intrusion studies; remedy selection and implementation studies; long-term groundwater sampling and remedy performance monitoring studies; reviewing and commenting on remedy selection documents; various types of environmental work plans and permits; and any emerging contaminant issues.



Examples of recent activities include a stream revetment project on the southernmost tip the base, along McConnell creek, as well as an eDNA Alligator Snapping Turtle study, controlled burns to manage vegetation and reduce the risks of wildfires, periodic base-wide groundwater sampling and monitoring events, completion of a Phase-1 Base-Wide Remedial Investigation, and on-going vapor intrusion studies.



The RAB would be expected to meet two to four times per year at McConnell AFB. The RAB will only be established if there is significant public interest and participation.



Community members interested in serving as a member of the proposed RAB can indicate their interest via email by contacting Cole Knight, ERP program manager, cole.knight@us.af.mil or (316) 759-3887.