Guard and Active Duty Team Up: 123rd Intelligence Squadron and 45th Intelligence Squadron Strengthen National and Local Missions

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — At the 188th Wing, Airmen from the 123rd Intelligence Squadron are joining forces with the active-duty 45th Intelligence Squadron from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Since the post-9/11 era, this partnership has combined the Air National Guard’s unique strengths with active-duty expertise to boost intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) efforts, supporting both national security and local disaster response.



“Our partnership with the 45 IS and DGS-1 reflects the power of the Total Force, training hand-in-hand to ensure seamless integration into our operating area and delivering decisive intelligence for combatant commanders from day one,” said Lt. Col. Casey Eubanks, 123rd Intelligence Squadron commander. “The goal of the DCGS enterprise is a common distributive operational purpose; our combined efforts are a model of Total Force success.”



The collaboration focuses on the Distributed Ground System-Arkansas (DGS-AR), part of the 188th Wing’s ISR Group, which analyzes data from drones and satellites. Working within the Air Force’s broader intelligence network, DGS-AR and the 45 IS improve how they process information, such as turning live drone footage into clear insights for faster disaster response. For example, they’ve streamlined ways to assess flood or tornado damage to help state emergency teams act quickly.



One key tool is DGS-AR’s Unclassified Processing, Assessment, and Dissemination (UPAD) system, which provides real-time support for local missions. During the 2019 Arkansas River flood, UPAD analyzed aerial images to map flooded areas like Riverlyn Terrace and monitor levees in Crawford County. This helped the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) coordinate evacuations and deliver aid where it was needed most.



The 45 IS also trains Title 10 Airmen for future missions, teaching them to combine data from air, space, cyber, and ground sources to address global challenges. Recently, when the 123rd was assigned to the same operational area as the 45 IS, they shared key processes which helped Airmen understand the environment, assess potential threats, and predict what might happen next, ensuring both units work in sync.



“The Air Force’s DCGS exemplifies a globally integrated weapon system,” said Lt. Col. Heath Hunter, the 45th Intelligence Squadron commander. “Training together reinforces the cohesive, global capability and builds a seamless active duty and total force partnership.”



This partnership also supports critical national missions by gathering and analyzing information for military leaders. The 123rd is now working with another Guard unit, the 153rd Intelligence Squadron, to identify key targets for military operations worldwide. By blending part-time Guard Airmen with full-time active-duty expertise, this partnership shows how the Air Force can tackle big challenges.



Whether helping Arkansas recover from a flood or preparing for global threats, the 188th Wing and 45 IS prove that Guard and active-duty forces can work as one team to keep communities and the nation safe.

