Navy Installations Now Require Visitors to Present Real ID to Gain Unescorted Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 16, 2025) – Visitors to U.S. Navy installations who do not possess a Department of Defense-issued Common Access Card (CAC) or a military dependent ID must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued identification card, or U.S. passport to gain unescorted access.

This policy change aligns with federal regulations implemented in May 2025, when all federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, ceased accepting non–REAL ID-compliant identification for entry.

In addition to presenting a valid form of REAL ID, new visitors must complete the Department of the Navy Local Population ID Card/Base Access Pass Registration form (SECNAV 5512/1) and check in at the installation’s Visitor Control Center.

Individuals without compliant identification may be denied access, be required to present additional documentation, or be required to be escorted by authorized personnel while onboard the Navy installation.

For more information on REAL ID requirements and accepted documents, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.

Learn more by visiting CNIC's website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/

