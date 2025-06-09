Team Rota: EN1 Hannah Ybarra

U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Hannah Ybarra, from Ft. Collins, Colo., is the Waterfront Leading Petty Officer and Dockmaster for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota's Port Operations department.

Since graduating from Great Lakes "A" School in 2015, her journey has taken her through assignments at Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) Mayport, Fla. From 2015 to 2017 and USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) from 2017 to 2022, before her current role supporting Port Operations at NAVSTA Rota.

As a Dock master, she plays a critical role in ensuring pilots and crew safely guide ships into port while training others on seamanship, navigation, and confidence on the open water.

"I love being out on the water on a boat. It can be very relaxing, especially with a good boat crew." One of Ybarra's collateral duties includes being Lead Shore Installation Basic Boat Coxswain (SIMBBC) Program Instructor.

When asked what she loves most about being stationed in NAVSTA Rota, Ybarra replied, "I love the culture, how friendly the locals are, and how there's always something to do here. You can never be bored."

Off duty, Ybarra enjoys quiet moments with her two cats and frequent visits to her favorite local coffee shop, Momentum Haus, often joined by friends as they explore new spots around town.

EN1 Ybarra's story is one of leadership and a deep connection to both the mission and the communities she serves anchored by a love of the water that continues to guide her journey.

