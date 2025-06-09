$2.2 Million update improves Rotational Stryker Brigade building on USAG Yongsan-Casey

Photo By Stanley James | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Acting Commander, Eighth Army, walks through the...... read more read more Photo By Stanley James | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Acting Commander, Eighth Army, walks through the Rotational Stryker Brigade Headquarters building shortly after a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Camp Hovey, June 16, 2025. The building received a $2.2 million update aimed at expanding the operational capabilities of the building while simultaneously improving Quality of Life (QoL) for its inhabitants and increasing energy efficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HOVEY, South Korea — The iconic rotational brigade headquarters building on Camp Hovey officially reopened on June 16, following a $2.2 million update aimed at expanding the operational capabilities of the building while simultaneously improving Quality of Life (QoL) for its inhabitants and increasing energy efficiency.



Col. Edward Cho, the USAG Yongsan-Casey commander, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion alongside Eighth Army; 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division (1-2 SBCT); and 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (1-4 SBCT) leadership.



The building will be the new home of 1-4 SBCT, also known as Raider Brigade, is based out of Fort Carson, Colorado. 1-4 SBCT is taking over for 1-2 SBCT Ghost Brigade, which has served as the U.S. Army’s rotational brigade stationed on Camp Hovey since October of last year. SBCTs enable the U.S. Army to maintain a presence in different regions around the globe, including Korea, to support strategic objectives and maintain capability requirements.



“Our presence in Korea is a clear demonstration of US resolve, and the Raider Brigade is honored to enhance our long-standing alliance,” said Col. J. Clint Tisserand commander of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “This deployment is more than a rotation; it’s a chance to sharpen our edge and uphold the commitment we share with the Republic of Korea.”



SBCTs are highly mobile, combined arms units that can rapidly deploy and react to a variety of operational requirements in diverse terrain. SBCTs undergo rigorous training while forward-deployed in Korea to ensure they are ready for all contingencies, to include live-fire exercises and joint training opportunities with Republic of Korea counterparts.



The 13-month project is the building’s first major update since it was originally constructed in 2003. The building was stripped down to its bones and rebuilt from the ground up. The entire scope of work was designed and overseen by the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Directorate of Public Works (DPW) based on feedback from previous tenants and the results of an inspection conducted in calendar year 2022.



Funding for the project was secured the very next year. Todd Hill, P.E., Engineering & Services Division Chief, USAG Yongsan-Casey DPW, expressed immense pride with the project’s success. Hill stated that managing construction and repair projects like this internally is relatively uncommon on other Army bases and is a testament to the high-quality team of professionals who helped bring the project to fruition.



“This is 100% our own in-house design work. It took our engineers about six weeks to come up with the plans,” said Hill. “Doing it this way is more work, but there are also a lot of benefits that come with it. For example, this project was about 80% cheaper to do since we did a lot of things ourselves and it also gives our commander more flexibility to manage and control things at the local level.”



The DPW team of technical experts involved with the project included architects, electrical engineers, civil engineers and mechanical engineers. A lot of the updates were focused on improving the environmental and structural considerations of the location. For example, the land grading and drainage routes were improved. This design choice was made due to repeated flooding in years past during monsoon season.



Significant improvements were also made to the plumbing, HVAC system, and energy systems. Feedback from previous rotational units that worked out of the building also helped shape the final design. The new building has enhanced security and storage space to better meet the needs of modern warfighters.



During a recent Association of the U.S. Army conference, LT. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM commanding general emphasized that Army installations serve as the cornerstone for building warfighter and unit readiness. He pointed out that these installations are where Soldiers, families, civilians, and contractors live, work, and train—enabling the Army to deploy, engage in combat, and win our nation’s wars.



The rotational brigade headquarters building houses key staff offices that support 1-4 SBCT during their tenure. With the renovation complete, Camp Hovey’s newest team of warfighters has a new place they can comfortably work out of to complete their mission in Korea.