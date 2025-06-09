Photo Story: June 2025 helicopter training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Wisconsin National Guard and a CH-47 Chinook...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Wisconsin National Guard and a CH-47 Chinook fly over Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 5, 2025, while supporting training operations at the installation. Black Hawks and Chinookls like these regularly supporting training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Wisconsin National Guard and a CH-47 Chinook fly over Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 5, 2025, while supporting training operations at the installation.



Black Hawks and Chinookls like these regularly supporting training at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



