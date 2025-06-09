Change of Command Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 209th ASB

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — With a proud smile, Col. Matthew Scher, commanding officer of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, looked out over the formation of 209th Aviation Support Battalion Soldiers and distinguished guests gathered for the battalion’s change of command ceremony at the Bravo Company hangar, June 12, 2025.



The 209th ASB provides critical operational and logistical support to the brigade and the 25th Infantry Division. Their mission includes enabling unit rotations to the National Training Center, Joint Readiness Training Center, Pohakuloa Training Area, Alaska, South Korea, and all Pacific Pathways rotations—while also supporting the division’s Contingency Response Force and other ongoing operations across the brigade.



“They do the hard work that must be done to make the mission happen,” Scher said. “They fix all those helicopters. They fix the ground vehicles that support those helicopters, and the armada of people and equipment required to get them up in the air. They set up the forward arming and refueling points that enable the air assault and the deep attack. They distribute the ammo and fuel and food and water and medical supplies, and parts to get them where they need to be when they need to be there.”



Turning toward the formation, Scher gestured emphatically to the Soldiers before addressing the crowd.



“Who has ever heard of an aviation support battalion commanding and controlling an aviation task force on foreign soil?” Scher asked. “Task Force Lobos did that! Ryan Buckingham and Task Force Lobos build a campaign plan to train up the task force to deploy to Indonesia with Chinooks and Blackhawks and lead the aviation support effort for the Broncos during Super Garuda Shield, providing timely, precise, and reliable aviation support day after day.”



After a hug and a congratulatory pat on the back, Scher welcomed Lt. Col. Ryan Buckingham, the outgoing 209th ASB commander, to the podium.



“It is a privilege to command at any time and at any level, but commanding the 209th Aviation Support Battalion is a truly unique and special honor,” Buckingham said. “The one steadfast constant has been the resolve and hard work of the Soldiers standing before you today.”



Buckingham scanned the formation of Soldiers he had led for years and smiled.



“Traditionally, in an outgoing commander’s speech, he or she will run through a laundry list of people to thank,” said Buckingham. “But, I want to take a different approach and place an increased emphasis on the Soldiers that comprise this storied battalion. Even now, this is only a portion of the formation as we have Soldiers on the Big Island setting conditions for 2-6 and 2-25’s upcoming gunnery as well as Soldiers in the Philippines supporting Task Force Hammerhead, which I just learned yesterday is one word.”



The crowd laughed as Buckingham returned his gaze to the Soldiers under his command.



“Soldiers of the 209th, without question, you are the best aviation support battalion in the Army,” Buckingham said. “Hold your heads high, be proud of your accomplishments, and know your hard work was never lost on me.”



Buckingham then embraced Lt. Col. Walter Thomas, the incoming commander, and shook his hand in front of the formation, symbolically passing the reins of leadership.



Thomas stood proudly at the podium, studying the faces of the Soldiers now under his command.



“I am so excited to be back with this team as we continue to support and enable the CAB with trust, competence, and professionalism,” Thomas said. “As I return to this unit after just a three-year absence, I can clearly see the difference that you all have made through your hard work and dedication. Let’s keep pushing to improve ourselves and the team and get better every day.”

