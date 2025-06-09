Birthday bash in Bolesławiec, 250 years in the making

Photo By Bethany Huff | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) leans...... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) leans against a military vehicle while taking a break during the Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Bolesławiec, Poland, June 14, 2025. The celebration brought together Soldiers, civilians, and local leaders for a day of festivities and strengthened partnership between U.S. forces and the Polish community. see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC CITY, Poland – If you're going to throw a 250th birthday party, make it count, and make it historic. That’s exactly what happened June 14, when U.S. Army Garrison Poland and the City of Bolesławiec came together to celebrate the Army’s big day with music, laughter, pie-in-the-face shenanigans, and a town square sizzling with delight.



But this wasn’t just any Army event. It was the first time Bolesławiec and USAG Poland have come together to co-host a major celebration, and it came with a gift that will outlast the cake: a formal announcement of the first Memorandum of Partnership between the garrison and the city – and a blueprint for future cooperation.



“Just a few hours ago, we met, and now we are friends,” said Bolesławiec Mayor Piotr Roman about meeting USAG Poland’s commander, Col. Jesse Chace, as he addressed the hundreds in the Polish-American crowd. “You are a part of our community. You take part in our city life. Each day, these relations grow stronger and stronger.”



The historic cobblestoned square was decked out in red, white, and blue bunting and filled with the sound of a Polish and American military bands. A chaplain-led blessing gave way to Happy Birthday karaoke (yes, in both Polish and English), and a spirited round of whipped cream “pie-ing” delighted children and brave volunteers alike.



During the celebration, 1st Armored Division’s band debuted a new piece of music, composed specifically for the Army’s 250th Birthday, titled “This We’ll Defend.” – the Army’s motto since 1778.



Three years prior, on June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia established the Continental Army, shortly after the Battles of Lexington and Concord during the American Revolutionary War. It would attract military leaders from across the globe, including Polish heroes like Tadeusz Kościuszko, who engineered the defenses of West Point, and Casimir Pulaski, who founded America’s cavalry.



“This day is as much about friendship as it is about history,” said Chace. “The U.S. Army is more than just the world’s premier fighting force. It’s a trusted neighbor. It’s a vital part of every community that we serve in.”



Chace also highlighted Bolesławiec’s strategic and symbolic significance. “This city is not just a top pottery destination in the U.S. Army, it’s the home of our rotational division here on NATO’s eastern edge,” he said.



With the City of Bolesławiec celebrating its 1,000th anniversary and the Army hitting its 250th, this year’s celebration may have been the first, but it likely won’t be the last.



Same time next year?



U.S. Army Garrison Poland supports more than 7,500 U.S. Soldiers across 12 sites throughout the country. The garrison delivers critical services, infrastructure, and community programs that strengthen readiness and reinforce the U.S. commitment to NATO’s eastern flank.