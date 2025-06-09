Cpl. Mitchell Turner Jr. leads the way as a Marine Reservist at ITX 3-25

TWNETYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA — For U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Turner Jr., a Marine in the Reserves, leadership is about more than shouting orders. To him, leadership is about showing up for his Marines, his family, and his community.



Turner recently participated with Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-25 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, as part of his annual training requirements for the Marine Corps Reserve. ITX is a critical Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise for the Marine Forces Reserve's training cycle, confirming unit readiness through live-fire and combined arms integration.



Turner is a rifleman squad leader with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment.



“Being the squad leader, I knew I had junior Marines looking to me,” said Turner. “I couldn’t crack under pressure. If we stick to the fundamentals and fight together, we can push through anything.”



A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he joined the Marine Corps Reserve to fulfill a calling to serve while remaining present in his home life.



“I wanted the best of both worlds,” said Turner. “Once I found out about the Reserves, I knew it was the right path for me. I still feel like a Marine even when I’m out of uniform,” he said. “And I get to be there for my two-year-old son, watch him grow, and be present as a father. That means the world to me.”



In his civilian life, he works on the Mississippi River moving barges and building tows. It’s a physically demanding mariner occupation. One he says keeps him grounded and connected to the values the Marine Corps instilled in him.



Even while juggling the responsibilities of two careers, Turner’s focus on leadership never wavers. He believes in building trust with his Marines through steady presence and open communication.



“Everyone needs to be led differently,” Turner said. “I try to be approachable. I know how I felt as a junior Marine. If I had toxic leadership, I’d shut down. I make sure my guys know they can come to me with anything, big or small.”



This was Turner’s second annual training in Twentynine Palms. As a Reservist, extended exercises like these offer a chance to not only improve warfighting tactics but give him the opportunity to refine leadership under pressure.



“You get so much more time out here than on a drill weekend,” he said. “Every time I come, I leave better. Whether it’s rates of fire, battle space geometry, or leading Marines, I’m sharper.”



When speaking about his fellow Reservists’ readiness, Turner said, “We’re ready now…If we were called today, we’d answer.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2025 Date Posted: 06.15.2025 01:14 Story ID: 500654 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cpl. Mitchell Turner Jr. leads the way as a Marine Reservist at ITX 3-25, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.