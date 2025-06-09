U.S. Coast Guard responds to National Park Service vessel grounding on Lake Superior, in Hancock, Michigan

June 14, 2025

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — A U.S. Coast Guard Station Portage 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew responded to a 25-foot National Park Service (NPS) vessel that ran aground, with six people aboard, at the north end of the Keweenaw Upper Entrance break wall in Hancock, Michigan, on Saturday.



Sector Northern Great Lakes received the initial report at 12:48 a.m. and launched Station Portage 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew. Station Portage crew arrived on scene and embarked two people, then transported them to EMS at Lily Pond Boat Launch. Station Portage crew returned to the scene afterward to transport the remaining NPS Rangers.



The NPS vessel was secured to the break wall and salvage options are scheduled for evaluation Saturday.



