Yuma celebrates Army’s 250th Birthday with free public event

Yuma’s Colorado River State Historic Park, which was an Army Quartermaster Depot from 1869 to 1884, hosted a free public event for the Army’s 250th birthday, and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was there.



The celebration, in planning for more than six months, was spearheaded by park director Tammy Snook with the support of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area that oversees the facility.



The event, which ran from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., drew crowds in the high hundreds before record temperatures hit Yuma in force.



“I wasn’t surprised, but I have to say I was delighted,” said YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share YPG’s story with the broader Yuma community.



Visitors to YPG’s display got up close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of the Airborne Test Force, saw equipment tested at YPG like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and Armored Mult-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), as well as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle and M119 howitzer. YPG’s weapon operators also brought out mortars to show the visitors and served as subject matter experts on YPG’s artillery testing mission throughout the event.



In addition to serving as oldest Soldier present to cut the traditional Army cake, Nelson provided keynote remarks at the event before swearing in a group of newly enlisted Army recruits in front of a large crowd of attendees.



“Celebrating the 250th anniversary at the Colorado River State Historic Park is another opportunity to remind the folks in Yuma that the Army has been here a long time and will be here for the next 100 years,” said YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare. “Telling the story to make sure the community knows who we are is very important to us.”



The opening ceremony also featured Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls reading a City of Yuma Proclamation honoring the Army’s semiquincentennial. The formal parts of the event were emceed by former YPG Commander Col. (ret) Rob Filbey, who commanded the post from 1996 to 2000. In addition to multiple other participants with booths, games for children, and presentations, there were free hot dogs and sodas for eventgoers.



Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, Yuma County Supervisor Darren Simmons, and Cocopah Economic Development Director Gary Magrino brought several vintage Army vehicles on display and multiple other exhibitors will be present for the fun.



“It goes to show you why Yuma was recently awarded the title of Great American Defense Community,” said Nelson. “There is a long history of support for both Yuma Proving Ground and MCAS-Yuma.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2025 Date Posted: 06.14.2025 20:44 Story ID: 500647 Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yuma celebrates Army’s 250th Birthday with free public event, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.