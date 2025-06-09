USS San Diego, USS Rushmore Join USS America in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia – Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), and embarked elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Sydney, Australia, for a routine port visit while conducting operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, June 15.



The ships join their flagship, amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in a visit centered on strengthening the U.S.-Australia alliance and deepening the two nations’ bilateral defense ties.



“I want to thank the city of Sydney for their hospitality and the warm welcome of the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), said Capt. John Baggett, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11, which oversees the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). “Our port visit allows us to deepen friendships with our Australian allies, which is instrumental to our two

nations’ forces operating together to maintain regional peace and stability.”



This marks the first time America, San Diego, and Rushmore are moored in Sydney at the same time, bringing roughly 4,500 Sailors and Marines to experience the capital city’s unique sights, culture and cuisine.



“The U.S.-Australia alliance is a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The arrival of USS San Diego and USS Rushmore into Sydney marks the first time that the three-ship America Strike Group are together," said Erika Olson, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Mission to Australia. "We are excited to have Sailors and Marines here, and warmly welcome them to Sydney.”



America, San Diego and Rushmore are part of the America Strike group, which is capable of responding to a range of military operations including combat operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.



The America Strike Group includes the only forward-deployed

ARG-MEU, which operates in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as ready response force for any type of contingency.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

