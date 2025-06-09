TRADOC celebrates Army 250th birthday week

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis from June 9 – 14. The celebration week featured an Army fitness challenge and birthday run, golf scramble, historical lecture and staff ride series, a birthday ball, and a festival and concert at Murphy Field.



To start off the week, the TRADOC Military History Office hosted a series of historical lectures with accompanying staff rides on the Battle of Yorktown and Battle of New Market Heights.



The final lecture in the series, led by Ian Sullivan, deputy chief of staff, TRADOC G-2, discussed the U.S. Army’s role in the Indo-Pacific during WWII and its relevance to the current Threat Environment.



On the morning of June 13, TRADOC leadership and staff participated in the annual Army Birthday run, where the ceremonial cake cutting took place, followed by the golf scramble and, later, the festival and concert.

The Army 250th Birthday festival and concert, open to the public, featured an array of static and interactive displays, a mobile museum, family activities, food trucks and music.



Community attendees had the opportunity to tour a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, interact with Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment, and tour the 3rd Port Army watercraft with 7th Transportation Brigade.



Organizations in attendance included the U.S. Army Richmond Recruiting Battalion, Soldier for Life, USO, and Army Emergency Relief.



Soldiers assigned to Fort Eustis had the chance to demonstrate their continued commitment to service as Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general, TRADOC, conducted a reenlistment ceremony surrounded by their family and friends.



“Our Army profession has three C’s — character, competence and commitment,” said Brito. “These ladies and gentlemen are showing a big emphasis on that last one today, with committing to our profession by reenlisting in the United States Army.”



Musical performances by 380th Army Band, Yorktown Fife and Drum Corps and Nashville Nights Band brought the festival to a close, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

