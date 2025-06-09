94th AAMDC Welcomes New Commanding General

Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | The U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division Band, Tropic Lightning, plays ceremonial...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Egypt Johnson | The U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division Band, Tropic Lightning, plays ceremonial music during the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command’s Change of Command ceremony at Palm Circle Parade Field, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. The Change of Command ceremony was a time-honored tradition that signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one leader to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson) (Photos edited to emphasize the subject.) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) held a Change of Command ceremony on June 13, 2025, at Palm Circle Parade Field, honoring the service of the 94th AAMDC outgoing commanding general, Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Costello, and formally welcoming Brig. Gen. William M. Parker as his successor.



Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), presided over the ceremony.



“Distinguished guests, friends, and family of the Sea Dragons—Mahalo and thank you for being with us on this tremendous occasion,” said Clark.



The Change of Command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one leader to another. As part of the ceremony, the 94th AAMDC Color Guard performed the symbolic passing of the unit colors.



“With my wingman, Command Sgt. Maj. Schmidt, it’s a privilege to witness the change of command of the 94th AAMDC—the unit with the best call sign in the Department of Defense: The Sea Dragons,” Clark added.



Clark praised the Soldiers who participated in the ceremony and extended his appreciation for their professionalism.



“The 94th AAMDC Color Guard and troops look outstanding. Let’s give a well-deserved round of applause to the NCOs and officers who made today possible,” Clark said.



In his closing remarks, Clark commended Costello for his dedicated leadership.



“Pat, thank you for your commitment to the Army and our nation, and for your exceptional leadership of the Sea Dragons,” said Clark. “You’ve served with integrity, vision, and unwavering dedication. It has been my absolute privilege to serve alongside you.”



Reflecting on his 18-month tenure, Costello expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead.



“It is incredibly humbling to stand here on historic Palm Circle this morning,” said Costello, “Serving alongside the Soldiers, NCOs, and officers of the 94th AAMDC has been the honor of a lifetime.”



Costello also highlighted the achievements and resilience of his unit and offered his full support to his successor.



“I proudly pass the colors to my good friend, Bill Parker,” said Costello, “I have no doubt that under Bill’s leadership, the 94th will continue to focus on warfighting, delivering combat-ready formations, and embracing transformation. Bill, enjoy your time—it goes by quickly.”



Parker was commissioned as an Air Defense Artillery Officer from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1995. His previous assignments include military deputy to the director of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial Systems office; commander of the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and chief of staff at the 94th AAMDC.



“Distinguished guests, teammates, friends, and family of the Sea Dragons—thank you for being here to honor Pat Costello and this exceptional team,” said Parker. “I’d also like to thank the Tropic Lightning Band and the 94th AAMDC Color Guard for making today’s ceremony so special.”



Parker expressed his enthusiasm for taking on this vital role.



“Gen. Clark, thank you for this opportunity. At a critical time of modernization and transformation, I look forward to strengthening our air and missile defense capabilities across the Indo-Pacific,” said Parker. “I’m honored, blessed to be here, and ready to get after it.”



As the premier air defense force in the Pacific, the 94th AAMDC plays a key role in deterring and defeating aerial threats—including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems. By leveraging advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and integrated deterrence, the unit enhances regional security and ensures the readiness of U.S. forces across a dynamic and complex theater.