High Standards, High Impact: Kirtland Medical Group earns top accreditation

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- The 377th Medical Group has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in patient care, earning a full three-year accreditation from the Joint Commission, an independent, nonprofit organization that accredits and certifies healthcare organizations and programs in the United States, following an extensive inspection this May.

The rigorous survey, one of the most comprehensive evaluations in healthcare, is conducted every three years and serves as the gold standard in assessing the quality and safety of care. This year’s assessment also included certification as a Primary Care Medical Home—highlighting the group’s strength in coordinating care across every level of a patient's medical journey, from primary care to specialty and referral services.

“This is the same level of scrutiny civilian hospitals undergo,” said Col. Steven Fox, 377th Medical Group commander. “It shows our patients, and the Air Force, that we are delivering safe, high-quality healthcare every day.”

The evaluation process included a deep dive into documentation, training, and environment of care. Surveyors used a method called “tracers,” where they follow a patient’s experience through the full spectrum of services to evaluate care continuity, safety, and outcomes. Other key focus areas included medication management, infection prevention, emergency procedures, and life safety measures—all of which the Fighting Tiger medics from the 377th met with confidence and professionalism.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” said Fox. “One of the most meaningful things the surveyors said was how impressed they were with the professionalism and caliber of our staff in every corner of the clinic. That doesn’t happen by accident—it’s a reflection of our mission and our people’s dedication to caring for others.”

As an outpatient facility serving active-duty members, retirees, and families, the 377th MDG plays a critical role in military readiness and community health. Accreditation through the Joint Commission not only validates their standards of care but also ensures ongoing improvement and accountability.

“This recertification is a solid recognition of how hard our people work,” said Fox. “It is pride in the team, pride in what they to do take care of our patients, and a confirmation that this is a great place where safe, effective, and high-quality care is being delivered every day.”

