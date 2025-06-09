Secretary of the Navy Addresses Naval War College 2025 Graduates

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. -- Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan delivers the commencement...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. -- Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan delivers the commencement address during a U.S. Naval War College (NWC) commencement ceremony June 13, 2025, on board Naval Station Newport. The ceremony celebrated 273 students graduating from in-resident senior and intermediate graduate level courses, including 96 international students, and 720 completing coursework through NWC’s College of Distance Education (CDE). Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. More than 50,000 students have graduated since its first class of nine students in 1885 and about 300 of today’s active-duty admirals, generals and senior executive service leaders are alumni. Since creating a program for international officers in 1956, the college has more than 4,500 international alumni from 137 countries worldwide. Approximately 10 percent of these alumni have become chief of their country’s respective navy. Today, NWC continues to deliver excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision-makers and educating tomorrow’s leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris/Released) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, RI— In his first visit to the professional military education institution, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) summer graduation ceremony onboard Naval Station Newport, June 13.



"I believe one of the most important ways to influence the world is through the education of our leaders, and your experience at the Naval War College and what you learned here will allow you to make optimal decisions when the stakes are the highest,” said Phelan in his remarks. “Today I stand before you to discuss a critical challenge and opportunity, one that defines the future of warfare, the rapid pace of innovation on the battlefield and the imperative for our future leaders to fully embrace the realities of employing these innovations and defending against them.”



The ceremony celebrated 273 in-resident and 720 distance education students graduating from senior and intermediate graduate level courses, including 96 international students. The nearly 1,000 graduates included officers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, more than 30 federal agencies and departments, and 60 partner and allied nations.



Phelan also challenged students to approach the changing character of war with grit tenacity stating, “Welcome to the new era of warfare, an era you’re charged with leading us in, an environment different from those before you. Each of you must have the courage to boldly lead from the front to succeed in tomorrow’s battlefield.”



Distinguished graduates of the college included Ms. Evangeline Baldwin, U.S. Department of State, recipient of the Stephen B. Luce Award for the College of Naval Warfare, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Elliott, recipient of the William S. Sims Award for the College of Naval Command and Staff for their outstanding achievement across a spectrum of disciplines including academic performance, participation in NWC activities, participation in civic and community activities and promotion of the armed services in the public interest.



Ceremony proceedings also recognized additional students recognized for outstanding academic achievements, including 16 in-resident students who graduated with highest distinction, having ranked among the top 5% of their graduating class, and 43 students with distinctions, having ranked among the top 15%.



Each graduate earned Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) credit and either a diploma or master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or Defense and Strategic Studies.



Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of NWC, delivered closing remarks at the ceremony, charging students with rejecting complacency and using their education to solve challenges with innovation and creativity.



“For the last year, you have been a part of this college’s great mission, committed to furthering your education to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Walker. “It is now your responsibility to use this knowledge, return to a dynamic security environment, out-think our adversaries and I know that you know - losing is not an option!”



Equipped with the ability to plan strategically and out-think adversaries in all domains, many graduates will assume roles at operational and strategic-level staffs around the world, including numbered fleets, combatant commands and the Joint Staff. Others will take command of ships, squadrons and other units where they will be tasked with leading service members in pursuit of U.S. national security objectives.



“The real test begins now,” said Phelan. “The world is watching. You are ready.”



NWC graduates are highly regarded across the Joint Force for the decisive warfighting advantage created by their mental strength and flexibility. On average, sixty percent are selected for command.

In its history, the college has produced three Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, 15 Chiefs of Naval Operations and 13 other U.S. service branch chiefs.



NWC’s international programs department has produced 1,787 international flag and general officers, and 461 service chiefs since 1956. There are currently 46 serving heads of navies and coast guards around the world who are NWC graduates.



Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.