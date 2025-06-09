1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | COL Paul Moreshead, 128th Aviation Brigade Commander passes the guidon to LTC Wayne...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | COL Paul Moreshead, 128th Aviation Brigade Commander passes the guidon to LTC Wayne Griffin during a change of command ceremony for 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. on May 28, 2025. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.- On May 28, 2025, the 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment, gathered at Skymaster Field, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, for a Change of Command Ceremony. The event marked the transition of leadership from LTC Michael D. Bales to LTC Wayne E. Griffin, Jr., signifying the continued commitment to excellence by The Highlanders.



The ceremony commenced with the traditional passing of the unit colors, a powerful symbol of responsibility and leadership. Command Sergeant Major Kristin D. Hughes presented the colors to LTC Bales, who then passed them to COL Paul W. Moreshead, Commander of the 128th Aviation Brigade. COL Moreshead entrusted the colors to LTC Griffin, formalizing the new commander’s role and reinforcing the trust and confidence placed in his leadership.



During his remarks, COL Moreshead expressed gratitude for LTC Bales’ exceptional service and welcomed LTC Griffin to his new position. LTC Bales reflected on the Battalion’s achievements under his leadership, citing over 200,000 instructional hours, the successful training of more than 3,000 aviation soldiers, and efforts to modernize training programs and improve instructor efficiency. His tenure emphasized safety, mentorship, and professionalism, which were instrumental in earning the JBLE Commander’s Gold Award for volunteerism for two consecutive years.



LTC Griffin, hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, expressed his honor at taking command and praised The Highlanders for its outstanding contributions to Army Aviation. A seasoned AH-64 pilot with extensive leadership and operational expertise, LTC Griffin comes well-prepared to lead the Battalion into its next chapter.



The ceremony also celebrated the Battalion’s rich history. Initially activated in 1967 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the 1st Battalion, 210th Aviation Regiment has a proud legacy of service, including campaigns in Vietnam and significant contributions to training and doctrine development.