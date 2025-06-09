Minnesota celebrates Army’s 250th birthday

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper | Members of the Minnesota National Guard celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper | Members of the Minnesota National Guard celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday with an event at the headquarters of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division in Arden Hills June 13, 2025. Family and friends, including World War II veteran and former Red Bull Don Halverson, also joined the festivities. “Since its founding, the U.S. Army has answered every call during the nation’s most pivotal moments,” said Army Maj. Gen Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, “This cake cutting ceremony isn’t just a tradition, it is a celebration of who we are.” The Army claims June 14, 1775, as its official birthday. On that date, the Second Continental Congress stood up an Army to fight in the American Revolution. Since establishing statehood in 1858, Minnesotans have fought in every major armed conflict. Minnesota is accredited with 72 Medals of Honor, encompassing recipients who were born in, entered service from, or had significant ties to the state. Of the 72 recipients, 57 earned the medal for service in the Army. “For 250 years, the U.S. Army has been at the forefront of defending America at home and abroad,” said Army Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey, commanding general of the Red Bulls. “When the nation calls, the Soldiers of the all-volunteer force stand ‘Always Ready’ – without hesitation, and without excuse. The Soldiers of the 34th Infantry Division are part of this distinguished history, from fighting in North Africa in World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan during the Global War on Terrorism.” (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Minnesota National Guard celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday with an event at the headquarters of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division in Arden Hills June 13, 2025. Family and friends, including World War II veteran and former Red Bull Don Halverson, also joined the festivities.



“Since its founding, the U.S. Army has answered every call during the nation’s most pivotal moments,” said Army Maj. Gen Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, “This cake cutting ceremony isn’t just a tradition, it is a celebration of who we are.”



The Army claims June 14, 1775, as its official birthday. On that date, the Second Continental Congress stood up an Army to fight in the American Revolution. Since establishing statehood in 1858, Minnesotans have fought in every major armed conflict. Minnesota is credited with 72 Medals of Honor, encompassing recipients who were born in, entered service from, or had significant ties to the state. Of the 72 recipients, 57 earned the medal for service in the Army.



“For 250 years, the U.S. Army has been at the forefront of defending America at home and abroad,” said Army Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey, commanding general of the Red Bulls. “When the nation calls, the Soldiers of the all-volunteer force stand ‘Always Ready’ – without hesitation, and without excuse. The Soldiers of the 34th Infantry Division are part of this distinguished history, from fighting in North Africa in World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan during the Global War on Terrorism.”