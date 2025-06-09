STARBASE AR temporarily suspends operations, hosts final class

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The Department of Defense’s STARBASE at the Jacksonville-Little Rock Air Force Base University Center, Arkansas, held its final class, February 14, 2025.



The DoD STARBASE program first originated in Detroit as Project STARS in 1991. The original curriculum focused on exposing at-risk youth to innovative, hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) based on the physics of flight.



Over time, STARBASE evolved to enhance the local education system with STEM experiences by providing students with 25 hours of stimulating experiences at National Guard, Marine, Air Force Reserve, Army, Air Force and Space Force bases across the nation.



“STARBASE is a Department of Defense initiative that is designed to ignite student’s passion in STEM and critical thinking skills that align with our nation’s future defense and innovation needs,” said Col. N'Keiba Estelle, 19th Mission Support Group commander. “STARBASE Arkansas has embraced that mission by providing students with a thorough, high-impact immersive education.”



Throughout the week students spent at STARBASE, military volunteers provided a bridge between abstract principles and real-world applications. Through tours, lectures and interactive experiences, students gained insights into how STEM is utilized in a variety of settings and diverse careers.



After officially opening its doors at Little Rock AFB in August 2022, STARBASE AR completed over 100 courses, delivering a STEM-based curriculum geared primarily towards fifth grade students.



In December 2024, STARBASE unveiled a new education lab utilizing the diverse features of virtual reality as an innovational tool that could engage children by creating an immersive, interactive learning experiences that make complex concepts more accessible and memorable.



“We’re just proud and honored to be a part of these scholars’ future roles as leaders, innovators, and problem solvers of tomorrow,” Estelle said. “When these scholars are around our Airmen, they pick up on our dedication and our commitment to our nation’s defense and call to duty to serve.”



Due to a continuing resolution gap in U.S. government funding, STARBASE AR is suspending operations at Little Rock AFB, but its impact on students, educators and the community will endure.



The knowledge, inspiration and experiences gained through STARBASE will continue to shape the next generation of problem-solvers and leaders, leaving a lasting legacy of discovery and achievement.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.13.2025 16:11 Story ID: 500592 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARBASE AR temporarily suspends operations, hosts final class, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.