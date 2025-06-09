Offsite fosters discussion for ‘heavy’ but necessary topics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – In an organization where one of the constants is change, keeping up with the latest can be a challenge. To address these challenges and other topics, staff primarily from the U.S. Army Signal School and 15th Signal Brigade gathered for an offsite June 10.



“We are in very interesting times … there is a lot to talk about, and we’re squeezing this into one day,” said the 43rd Chief of Signal and U.S. Army Signal School Commandant, Col. Julia Donley. “Command Sgt. Maj. [Lisa] Gandy and I … we’re in this every day listening to what’s going on out there,” she continued.



The forum included a series of briefings intended to convey the direction the Signal Corps is heading in the future while generating discussion.



“This is an exchange of information among the people who are going to have to make things happen in the institutional and the operational Army,” said John Batson, U.S. Army Signal School deputy commandant.



“We are not going to teach what we are teaching today, years from now,” Donley added. “It’s just the way the Army is headed.”



The branch chief of Network Integration and Operations, Army Capability Manager-Network & Services (ACM-N&S), joined in virtually, kicking off the briefing portion with a presentation on Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2. ACM-Tactical Radios leadership provided insight on radio data network evolution, ranging from Legacy to C2 Fix and Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) to NGC2 (4th Infantry Division prototype). Sections within the Signal School that briefed include Training and Development, Signal-Mobile Advanced Readiness Training, Office Chief of Signal, and Resource Management.



C2 Deliberate Transformation, C2 Transport, a review of military occupational specialties (MOS) current knowledge/skills (with a focus on what is needed in the future), and strategic budgeting were among numerous topics briefed and discussed.



Each presentation was followed by an opportunity to ask questions, but staff was encouraged to engage in discussions at any point of a presentation, which occurred numerous times throughout the gathering.



In closing, 26th Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa Gandy said she appreciated “all of the back and forth” discussions, noting that it would be used to help inform where they are heading.



“We are in interesting times, as all of you know, with all the transformation and lots of things going on, and we cannot keep pushing forward without all of your ideas,” Gandy said.



Donley said she hoped everyone was able to gain a clearer picture of where the Signal Corps is heading, noting that their response would be heavily considered when making decisions about the future.



“I really need feedback from everybody as to how it’s going to impact all of you,” Donley said. “Start thinking about what we’re going to have to change, because we absolutely have to change.”

