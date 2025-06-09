Indiana National Guard celebrates Army’s 250th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosier National Guard soldiers, airmen and civilians gathered at Camp Atterbury, the southern Indiana post near Edinburgh, to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Since the Army’s inception on June 14, 1775, millions of soldiers from all walks of life have served with pride, dedication and distinction.

“On this celebration, we not only look back on the last 250 years, but we are reminded of the responsibility we have to carry forward to remain the most lethal, ready and adaptable force on the planet,” said Brig. Gen. Justin Mann, the Indiana National Guard director of joint staff.

In addition to Mann, who gave the keynote speech, the 38th Infantry Division Band played a birthday song and the Army Song, and Hoosier Guardsmen fired ceremonial cannons. Additionally, Mann joined the oldest soldier and youngest soldier at Camp Atterbury to help cut the birthday cake.

“For two and a half centuries, American soldiers like yourselves, brave men and women of every background, have answered the uncommon call to serve. You have done so to honor your deep love for country,” said Mann in his speech. “To every soldier, past and present, thank you. You are the strength of this organization. You are the legacy we celebrate today and are part of the future.”

The commitment to serve continues for all soldiers. Approximately 10,000 soldiers serve in the Indiana National Guard, and they serve to help defend their nation in overseas missions yet also help civil authorities in times of crises.

Currently, approximately 600 Hoosier National Guard soldiers are deployed overseas, and this year, approximately 750 Guard soldiers answered the governor’s call to help with winter storm and flood relief missions.

For the soldiers’ hard work and dedication, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, who serves as the commander-in-chief for Hoosier Guardsmen, issued a statewide proclamation honoring not only his Army National Guard soldiers but also soldiers worldwide and the U.S. Army.

