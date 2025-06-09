NY National Guard marks Army's 250th Birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony

LATHAM, New York --The New York Army National Guard's top warrant officer who joined the Army in 1986, and a 17-year-old recruit who enlisted in April, cut the ceremonial birthday cake on Friday, June 13, as the New York Army National Guard celebrated the Army's 250th birthday.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 William Solmo, and Pvt. John Steven Palacios, who wants to be an Army cook, did the honors during the afternoon ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.



Traditionally the oldest Soldier present at a birthday event joins the youngest Soldier present in cutting the cake.



The old Soldier represents the customs and traditions of the Army, while the youngest Soldier represents the future of the Army, Command Sgt. Major Corey Cush, explained during the ceremony.



While the Army's Birthday was being celebrated in Latham, 436 Soldiers from the New York Army Guard's 42nd infantry Division were in Washington, D.C. preparing to march in the Army 250 Parade on June 14.



Representing the history of the Army, and those who have served was "an honor," said Solmo, age 59 and a Brooklyn resident.



"Being part of this ceremony is a reminder of that history and the responsibility we carry to uphold it for those who came before us and those who will follow," Solmo said.



Palacios said it was an honor to represent the future of the United States Army.



"It makes me look forward to my future," he said.



The Army National Guard is a reserve component of the Army, which consists of almost one million Soldiers in the Active Army, the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.



On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress took the first steps toward creating a national Army.



The Congress agreed to "adopt" an army of New England colonial militias which was besieging the British Army in Boston after the battles of Lexington and Concord.



Congress also voted to enlist ten companies of riflemen into the new Continental Army, who would reenforce the militia units around Boston.



The next day, June 15, the Congress voted to appoint George Washington, who had served in the French and Indian War, as the commander-in-chief of the new Army.



Solmo enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 1986.



"I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself," he explained.



"I have always been drawn to teamwork, the sense of purpose, the challenge, and the opportunity to serve my community and my country. It wasn't just about wearing the uniform-it was about what the uniform stands for: duty, honor, and the chance to make a real difference," he added.



"I've stayed all these years, 39 to be exact, because that purpose hasn't changed-it's only grown stronger," Solmo said.



Palacios said he enlisted in the Army National Guard because he wanted to serve while also following his goal of becoming a police officer. The Army's educational benefits will help him meet his goal, Palacios added.



Palacios attends Arlington High School in Lagrange. He and his mother immigrated to the United States from Ecuador when he was ten years old, and the New York Army National Guard is assisting him in his naturalization process to become a U.S. citizen.



He has not yet attended training but is a member of Detachment 1 of the 1501 Quartermaster Company, which is a field feeding unit and is based at the Glenmore Road Armory in Troy.



Solmo, who entered the Army as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, currently serves as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the New York Army National Guard and is responsible for recruiting and retaining Warrant Officers.



Solmo served in a number of positions as an enlisted Soldier before becoming a warrant officer in 2001.



In 2005, Solmo deployed to Iraq with 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



In 2019, Solmo was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Four and 2022, Solmo deployed with the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, to Djibouti as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.



Solmo is a graduate of many military schools, including the Warrant Officer Senior Service Education Course.



His awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign, NYS Defense of Liberty Medal with World Trade Center device.



He resides in Brooklyn, N.Y., with his wife of 27 years, and they have two adult children.

