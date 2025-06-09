DOCA Members Visit Team McChord

Members of the Defense Orientation Conference Association visited with Team McChord leadership and visited several key locations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 11, 2025. The members of the non-profit advocacy organization were able to explore a C-17 Globemaster III, meet with a group of Air Force first sergeants, and tour Heritage Hill and the resiliency centers among other important locations. The members were also able to visit several Army units and locations during their visit, further emphasizing the role of joint operations at JBLM.



With the information and experiences gained by the DOCA members during their visit, these important national leaders will be able to better inform the general public and their communities of the critical work being conducted by Team McChord in service to our nation’s ongoing safety and security.



DOCA members are comprised of business and civic leaders from around the nation who work to facilitate heightened awareness of how U.S. military forces contribute to the safety and security of the nation and our global allies. By focusing on issues and challenges in the Department of Defense, DOCA members provide a direct conduit of information to local communities, enhancing public understanding of the critical roles that service members and government officials have in our nation.



In 1948, Secretary of Defense James Forrestal established the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference program to provide American business and civic leaders and introduction to the roles and missions of the U.S. armed forces. In 1952, the alumni of the JCOC program formed DOCA to provide a forum for the continuing education of national community leaders through briefings and visits conducted at DoD installations as well as internationally with U.S. ally nation embassies.

